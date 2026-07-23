Archie Brown of Fenerbahce has been linked with Man Utd and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea target Archie Brown has reportedly given the thumbs up to a Premier League transfer; however, Fenerbahce don’t want to lose the left-back.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a steady rise to this point in his career, after coming through the academies of West Bromwich Albion and Derby County and then moving to Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland in 2021.

The defender initially joined their second team before graduating to the first and after two seasons in the Swiss league, Gent secured his services on a four-year deal in 2023.

Brown, who has played as a full-back, winger-back, winger, and even a left forward throughout his career, then secured an eye-catching move to the Turkish giants for just under £7 about a year ago.

Now, though, he is being linked with Premier League sides such as Man Utd, Chelsea, Sunderland, and Nottingham Forest, among others.

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Reports suggest Forest had a £13m bid knocked back for the former England Under-20 international, and now sources in Turkey have claimed what his price tag is.

According to Turkish publication Sabah, Brown is valued at approximately £17m by Fenerbahce, and the player himself is ‘very keen’ on returning to England.

There is one problem, however. The report adds that Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal isn’t keen on parting ways with the player, although if a sizeable offer comes in for Brown, his complaints may fall on deaf ears.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea are in need of left-back reinforcements ahead of the new season.

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The Blues sold Marc Cucurella for a fee just over £51m to Real Madrid earlier this summer and while Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, and Josh Acheampong can fill in for him, they are not like-for-like replacements.

And with Man Utd, Luke Shaw is not the athlete he once was, Diogo Dalot is a versatile full-back option but he is right footed, and Patrick Dorgu is more of a left wing-back/left winger than a left-back.

Ergo, both teams are in search of reinforcements.

The 6ft 3in Brown has two years left on his contract at Fenerbahce, although there is the option to extend a further 12 months.

Whether the big defender, who scored five goals and added seven assists in 38 games last season, sees out that deal remains to be seen.