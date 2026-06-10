A reliable journalist names seven players that Chelsea see as ‘untouchable’ ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues had a terrible 2025/26 season with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both getting sacked as Chelsea could only manage a tenth-placed finish,

Chelsea have not qualified for any European competition ahead of next season, leading to rumours that some of their best players could leave in the summer.

Man Utd have been particularly interested in a couple of the Blues star players with rumours the Red Devils could look to sign Cole Palmer and Josh Acheampong.

There have been rumours that Man Utd could test the waters over the summer with a bid for Palmer, while Ben Jacobs confirmed that the Red Devils are keen on Acheampong,

But Simon Johnson of The Athletic has revealed that Chelsea have no interest in selling either of the duo and he has named five other ‘untouchables’.

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Johnson wrote in The Athletic: ‘Reece James, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill, Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro and Josh Acheampong.

‘The absence from this list of two of the most senior members of the squad in Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella shows it is not written in stone that the longest-serving players are certain to stay regardless.’

On the signings they want to make, Johnson added: ‘Chelsea want a minimum of two signings who can play from the get-go. That does not mean they will not make more transfers as the summer progresses, especially as replacements may need to be found for those who leave.

‘The priority is to acquire a centre-back and a versatile attacking player. They are working on three or four targets, but there is a recognition that the World Cup could have an impact on when deals are done.’

Marc Cucurella has also been linked with a move to Man Utd but Fabrizio Romano insists that a move back to Spain remains “the most likely outcome”.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “At the moment it is still early and patience is required. However, if a suitable proposal arrives for both the club and the player, the possibility of Cucurella leaving Chelsea this summer remains open.

“Chelsea are not under pressure to sell and remain fully in control of the situation. A strong offer would be required to open the door to a transfer.

“There is significant interest in Cucurella from Spain and the feeling is that a move back to his home country would be the most likely outcome if he decides to leave Chelsea.

“Spanish clubs currently appear to be more concrete possibilities than any links with other English clubs.

“This could include developments involving FC Barcelona, although nothing is advanced at this stage. The presence of Alejandro Balde means there is currently no active move.

“Meanwhile, Atletico de Madrid have always admired Cucurella. Key figures within the club have long been fans of the player and he remains on their radar. Once again, any potential move would depend on the right proposal arriving for both Chelsea and the player.”

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