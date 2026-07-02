Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City decision on £75m Chelsea raid after Enzo Maresca gets involved

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City will not pay Chelsea £75million for Malo Gusto, even though Enzo Maresca wants to sign him.

Maresca, who has recently been appointed as the new Man City manager following the departure of Pep Guardiola at the end of last season, wants to sign Gusto from his former club, Chelsea.

Gusto joined Chelsea, who have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, in January 2023 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2030.

The 23-year-old France international right-back has made 134 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, scoring three goals and providing 17 assists in the process.

Man City are looking for a right-back and believe that Gusto would be a suitable addition to their team.

There have been rumours in the French media that Gusto already has a deal in place with Man City.

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Man City stance on £75m Malo Gusto deal

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man City are not planning to pay £75million for Gusto.

The transfer journalist has reported that should Chelsea not drop the asking price, then the Cityzens would move on to other options.

Romano posted on X at 1:01pm on July 1: “Man City like Malo Gusto with Enzo Maresca appreciating him but not planning to spend £75m as Chelsea value him at that price.

“If price doesn’t drop, City would explore different options.”

Man City sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

Man City have already made a major signing this summer, splashing £116million to sign England international midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE: Man City and Spurs are biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

The Premier League club said in a statement on their official website: ‘Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

‘Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas.

‘The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England.

‘In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.’

Forest posted on X: ‘Nottingham Forest can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Manchester City for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

‘The necessary formalities will be completed in due course, allowing Elliot’s full focus to remain on representing England at the FIFA World Cup.

‘The Club will pay tribute to Elliot’s outstanding contribution over the past two seasons at the appropriate time.

‘Until then, everyone at Nottingham Forest wishes Elliot and the England squad every success for the remainder of the tournament.’

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