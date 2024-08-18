Manchester City started their latest Premier League title defence with victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Enzo Mareca’s first game as manager.

In their quest to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City rarely got out of second gear against a Chelsea side whose starting XI featured no new signings despite their significant summer spend.

The Blues held their own for large parts against Pep Guardiola’s side but goals in either half from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic settled matters to already raise the pressure on Maresca.

More to follow.

