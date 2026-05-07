Chelsea reach decision on selling Cole Palmer to Man Utd

Manchester United have received a blow in their quest to bring Cole Palmer to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing that Chelsea owners, BlueCo, have no plans to sell him to the Red Devils.

Palmer is one of Chelsea’s top players, and even though the attacking midfielder has not been at his best this season, Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season and plan to rebuild their midfield in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have identified Palmer as a potential signing this summer.

Palmer, a former Manchester City star, though, has turned down suggestions that he would be willing to leave Chelsea and Man Utd.

The England international star told The Guardian on April 17: “Everyone just talks. When I see it I just laugh.

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“Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it.

“Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for.

“We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final [against Leeds] and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

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“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

However, rumours persist, especially as Chelsea will not play in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea will not sell Cole Palmer to Man Utd

The Daily Mail, though, has claimed that Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sell Palmer to Man Utd.

The report, written by journalist Kieran Gill, has noted: ‘While Palmer has sought to play down those United rumours publicly – and you can imagine there were those inside his club who hoped that might draw a line under such transfer talk – there remain sources outside of Chelsea who continue to claim he would consider such a move privately.

‘However, that is still somewhat dependent on United deciding they want him. They already have Bruno Fernandes controlling the No 10 position so brilliantly that he is the frontrunner for the next Premier League Player of the Year award – he won my vote with the Football Writers’ Association – so it is unclear whether they would even test the waters this summer.

‘As sources inside Chelsea have insisted to Daily Mail Sport, their stance is that they would reject any and all approaches regardless, and that he is going nowhere in the next window.’

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