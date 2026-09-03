£54m Chelsea star’s reaction to Man Utd interest emerges

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto did not fancy a move to Manchester United and play under manager Michael Carrick, according to a report.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd were among the clubs that showed interest in signing Neto from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City also had ‘tentative interest’ in the Portugal international winger.

Neto joined Chelsea from Wolves in the summer of 2024 for £54million.

The 26-year-old, who is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2031, has made 106 appearances for the London club so far in his career, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

The Portuguese star has been assured by Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso that he will play a major role for the Blues this season.

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Pedro Neto did not fancy Man Utd transfer

TEAMtalk has reported: ‘However, despite knowing that there was interest in him, Neto’s preference was to remain at Chelsea and fight for his place under Alonso.

‘We understand the 26-year-old has been guaranteed a role in Alonso’s plans and is very keen to show the new head coach that he can be an important player for the Blues.’

Chelsea made Cristian Romero mistake

While Chelsea fans will be pleased that Neto did not leave for Man Utd or any other club, Gary Neville believes that the club’s owners, BlueCo, should have signed Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Romero left Tottenham for Atletico Madrid this summer, and former Man Utd defender Neville believes that the Argentina international central defender would have been perfect for Alonso’s Chelsea.

Neville said about Chelsea and Romero on The Overlap: “They conceded 60 odd goals Romero last season for Tottenham, I know he didn’t play all the time, but your eyes don’t deceive you about a player.

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“It sounds crazy. I wouldn’t mind him in my team.

“I am surprised Chelsea didn’t sign him.

“I am surprised Chelsea didn’t sign him.

“Now, they might not want to sell him to Chelsea, but I thought Chelsea might be perfect for him.

“Aggressive centre-half in a three, yeah, just surprised they didn’t sign him.”

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