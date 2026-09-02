Two Chelsea stars willing to move to Man Utd – Cole Palmer surely one of them

Two of Chelsea’s biggest stars are ready to move to Manchester United in the future, according to a report, with Cole Palmer very likely to be one of those players.

Man Utd signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, spent as much as £50million on the Brazil international midfielder.

There could be further raids from Man Utd on Chelsea, with The Sun’s Manchester United Correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, claiming that two of the Blues’ biggest players would love to move to Old Trafford, as long as the Red Devils continue their progress.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League this season under manager Michael Carrick.

While Man Utd are not expected to win the Premier League title, the Old Trafford faithful will at least expect the team to challenge for the title.

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Chelsea duo fancy future Man Utd move

The Sun has not mentioned the names of the two Chelsea stars who would love to join Man Utd, but the report has noted that any future deal will depend on how the Red Devils do on the pitch.

It stated: ‘United still have pull.

‘A couple of Chelsea’s biggest names would relish moving to Manchester in the distant future but United have to maintain progress.

‘The last time they came third, they plummeted to eighth and lost 14 league games in Erik ten Hag’s second season.

‘He barely survived an end-of-season sacking and it was merely a stay of execution.

‘Carrick is Wilcox’s man, though.’

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Cole Palmer strongly linked with Man Utd

One of the two mystery Chelsea players who fancy a move to Man Utd is very likely to be Cole Palmer.

Despite being a former Manchester City player, Palmer is said to be a boyhood Man Utd fan.

The England international attacking midfielder is one of the best players in the Premier League and is still only 24 years of age.

Reliable transfer news outlet TEAMtalk reported back on January 27, 2026, that Man Utd wanted to sign Palmer from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

The report claimed at the time that Palmer himself was willing to swap Chelsea for Man Utd.

Palmer, though, subsequently played down suggestions of a potential move to Man Utd.

Chelsea were never going to sell Palmer this summer either, but, as with the case of Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City on deadline day, the Blues will sell their best players for a hefty price.

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur central defender William Gallas has also backed Palmer to end up at Man Utd eventually.

Metro quoted Gallas as saying about Chelsea, Palmer and Man Utd on August 2: “I don’t think Cole Palmer will go right now.

“I don’t think it’s time to go right now.

“He will definitely go to Manchester United in the future if he’s a big fan, if he’s got a dream to play for Man United, he will definitely go there, but right now I don’t think so.

“I think he needs to have one more big season as he did two years ago, before he got his injury problem, then he might move.”

Another former Chelsea defender, Wayne Bridge, has previously warned Palmer against leaving Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Bridge said about Palmer, Chelsea and Man Utd in March 2026: “It probably makes sense for Cole Palmer because he’s a Man United fan.

“But personally, I don’t know him, so I wouldn’t know what he’s thinking.

“It might make sense for Manchester United – every club would love to take Cole Palmer – but it doesn’t make sense for Chelsea.

“As an ex-Chelsea player, I’d be gutted if he went there.

“I’d have a word with him and say, ‘Look, remember what happened to Mason Mount – come on now, don’t go anywhere.

“He’s the main man at Chelsea.

“Chelsea wants to build the team around Cole Palmer.”

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