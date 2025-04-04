Enzo Maresca lauds Chelsea star as ‘the best in the world’ after Tottenham victory

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca thinks Moises Caicedo can now be considered the “best defensive midfielder in the world” after the Blues beat Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game on 50 minutes to give Chelsea a narrow 1-0 win and move them back above Newcastle United and Manchester City into fourth in the Premier League table.

Caicedo, who signed from Brighton for £115m, produced another dominant performance in the centre of Maresca’s midfield and has been one of the best players since the Italian arrived as Chelsea boss.

After the match, former Liverpool and Tottenham player Jamie Redknapp insisted there aren’t many better midfielders in the world right now than Caicedo, to which Maresca replied on Sky Sports: “Absolutely, I completely agree with you.

“I think in this moment he’s one of the best, or the best defensive midfielder in the world.

“He’s doing fantastic. The best thing about Moi is that every day he’s working serious, he’s very humble, he’s very kind, he’s polite, he’s a fantastic guy.

“I think today was another great performance. Also I think we had more players like Trev Chalobah who did a fantastic game. But I think overall the team was good.”

In a separate interview, Maresca added: “Moi was once again top tonight.

“I think Enzo was in the right position again, arriving in the box, Trev Chalobah was also good.

“But I think all of them, Levi [Colwill] was top, I think Malo [Gusto] was very good, I think the performance has been a complete performance from all of them.”

Chelsea team-mate Levi Colwill also praised Caicedo, he said: “Moi is just breaking up everything, he’s making everything look so easy.

“For me, if I had a mic on me when I’m playing, all you’d hear is,’ oh, wow, Moi’, that’s all I do because he makes it so easy for us in the defence because he stops everything before it gets to us.”

On the match against Tottenham, Maresca continued: “This was a different game compared to before the international break. The last four games at home were Leicester, Southampton, West Ham and Wolves, four teams that sit back and wait for us.

“Tottenham is a different kind of game, so for us in some ways it’s better. But it’s just a matter of different types of games.

“We are together already for nine months, but until the day that I will leave here I will tell you that our game plan depends on the opponent. We cannot do the same game plan against Tottenham as against Leicester, because they play a completely different way.

“So the reason last night we used more balls in behind is because of Tottenham, the way they defend, the way they press.”