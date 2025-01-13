Maresca ‘feels shame’ over his treatment of Chelsea star as Sutton predicts ‘talented’ flop will be sold

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits he “feels shame” over Ben Chilwell’s treatment at Stamford Bridge over the last six months.

The Italian warned before the start of the season that Chilwell was not part of his plans for the campaign and unlikely to feature under the former Leicester City boss.

However, the Chelsea defender failed to find a new club before the summer transfer window closed and now he’s only made one appearance for the Blues this term.

That appearance came in a League Cup match against Barrow in September and now Chilwell has another chance to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

England international Chilwell could prove tough to move on though, as the left-back is on a huge £200k a week and has been injury prone in recent seasons.

Speaking about the Chelsea defender in his pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Bournemouth, Maresca told reporters: “Ben has been top. I have to say that, he has been top.

“Very professional, works hard. I feel shame because of that situation but in terms of behaviour, he has been very good.”

When asked why he had not then changed his stance on Chilwell, the Chelsea boss added: “First of all because it’s my choice.

“I can see Malo Gusto or Reece James or Marc Cucurella doing a different kind of job in the game.

“I think Chilwell is a top full-back doing that job up and down and in the past he has won titles and won international caps. But I struggle to see Ben doing different kind of things.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mainoo transfer ‘surprising’ for Chelsea, Man Utd as he ‘wouldn’t get into team’ ahead of ‘top player’

👉 Shearer names only PL transfer for Arsenal target Isak with Newcastle tipped to reject £150m

👉 Enzo Maresca fires dig at Chelsea star with exit ‘agreement’; tipped to ‘struggle’ after making ‘request’



Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton reckons Christopher Nkunku could leave before the end of the January transfer window as he struggles for a place in Maresca’s side.

Sutton told NewBettingSites: “I can see Christopher Nkunku leaving. Enzo Maresca seems reluctant to use his bench and Nkunku hasn’t had enough regular game-time.

“The fact he’s down the pecking order and not getting regular game time, it certainly tells you that Maresca thinks he’s OK, but you need more than OK if you want to push for the Premier League title.

“He had that horrific injury but unless you get regular game-time, it’s really difficult to find that rhythm.

“He is a talented player but it looks like another one where it’s just not going to happen for him at Chelsea.”