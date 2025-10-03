Maresca denies Chelsea ‘discipline problem’ as he responds to Palmer injury update request

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists that his side don’t have a “discipline problem” after a flurry of red cards in recent matches.

The Blues form has dipped in recent weeks with Maresca’s side currently eighth in the Premier League despite going unbeaten in their first four matches.

Since then, Chelsea have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions with their wins coming against Lincoln City in the League Cup and versus Benfica in the Champions League.

On the reason for their change in form, Maresca told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Friday: “I think we started very very well, in terms of results and performance, the first four or five games.

“And then probably the rest of the games we didn’t get the points that we wanted for sure, but we already analysed the reasons why.

“Most of the games were we didn’t get the points is because it was very complicated for us because of the red card. But no doubt that also the injury situation we have in this moment, we have eight players out.

“So it’s a mix of combination that we don’t have any doubt that slowly we’re going to be where we need to be.”

Chelsea have had three players sent off in their last four matches in all competitions with Joao Pedro’s dismissal in a 1-0 win over Benfica the latest.

Maresca said of his side’s discipline: “You have to analyse [them] case for case – whether it’s a red card for bad intention or for bad discipline. The Brighton and Manchester United red cards are different.

“It’s the decision that you take in two or three seconds – whether or not you foul. It’s difficult.

“We analyse case for case. I don’t see any discipline problem, even if we concede red cards, it’s not a problem. It’s for different reasons.”

On adapting to injury absences, Maresca continued: “I think it’s a fact that I really trust the young players – not just those that we buy but those from the academy. We gave games to [Josh] Acheampong, leaving senior players on the bench, this shows that I trust the young players.

“The same thing happened with Ty [Tyrique George], I really trust the players we have.

“As you say, we have four or five defenders out, but we’re going to try to adapt and find a solution for tomorrow.”

When asked if there was an update on Cole Palmer’s groin injury, the Chelsea boss replied: “I don’t have an update, we have a meeting this week to make a decision.”