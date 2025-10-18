According to reports, Enzo Maresca ‘quitting’ Premier League giants Chelsea is possible for one reason as the club have a ‘pressing concern’.

Maresca is in his second season at Chelsea and he has overcome adversity to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The former Leicester City head coach was under pressure at times last season, but he proved his doubters wrong at the end of the campaign by guiding the Blues to Champions League qualification and winning the Europa Conference League.

In the summer, Maresca further strengthened his position by helping Chelsea win the Club World Cup, though he has been under fire at the start of this season.

Pressure mounted on Maresca following Chelsea’s disappointing losses against Manchester United and Brighton, though they bounced back before the international break by beating Benfica and Liverpool.

Still, Maresca remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and he will be back under scrutiny if Chelsea fail to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Maresca is unlikely to be short of options after leaving Chelsea and he has been linked with former club Juventus in recent weeks.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Maresca ‘quitting’ Chelsea is ‘not as fanciful as it seems’ as Juventus are ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation.

Maresca’s situation is said to be a ‘pressing concern’, while midfielder Enzo Fernandez is attracting ‘interest’ from Real Madrid.

Chelsea are also said to be ‘locked in a battle’ with Juventus over Kenan Yildiz, but the Premier League giants ‘will face an uphill battle’ to sign him from the Serie A giants.

Regarding Maresca, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has explained why he thinks a return to Juventus is possible. He claimed: “Potentially, obviously he does have links with Juventus.

“He played there for a long time in his career and that’s really where he made his name at Juventus as a player.

“He’s an Italian so you would imagine he might be interested in the opportunity somewhere down the line to manage his former club.”

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s match against Forest, Maresca confirmed a damanging “update” on Cole Palmer’s return from injury.

“I was wrong. Unfortunately, he has to be out probably six more weeks. This is the update,” Maresca said.

“We are trying just to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that when he comes back, he is fully fit.”

He added: “Yes, but the medical staff are not magicians. You never know that.

“You probably need six weeks. We hope that six weeks is enough, but it’s a problem we need to see step-by-step, week after week. But, for sure, he is going to be OK.

“He looks very good. He looks relaxed. He is trying to recover from the injury. He is doing all the therapy he needs to do. He looks good.”