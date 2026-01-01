Top Maresca replacement emerges as Chelsea boss ‘wants to leave’ ahead of probable Thursday exit

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is reportedly ready to leave Stamford Bridge with a former Hull City boss one of the favourites to take over.

The Italian missed his post-match press conference after their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday with a suspected illness.

However, speculation that Maresca was ill has been dismissed by former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs with the Chelsea head coach considering his options at the club.

In an update on Thursday morning, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: “We are reaching the point of no return for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea.

“At the moment, there is no guarantee that he will be in charge for Chelsea’s away game at Manchester City on Sunday.

“Relations are strained between Maresca and some key figures at Stamford Bridge. My information is that Maresca, for his part, feels like a red line has been crossed.

“So I feel we’re getting close to that point where there could be a parting of the ways between Maresca and Chelsea by mutual agreement. It will be interesting to see whether he resigns or he’s sacked, or we get a statement saying it’s by mutual agreement. We’re not 100 per cent sure that he is going to be leaving, but that feels like the direction of travel.

“I think he just feels he deserves a little bit more respect for what he has achieved. I think he feels that he needs a little bit more support.

“He’s got the youngest team in the Premier League. He’s got the youngest squad in the Premier League. Chelsea don’t go out and buy world-class players anymore, they buy young players and they give them to Maresca to develop. He feels he’s been doing a very, very difficult job well. And you can judge him by the trophies that he’s won.

“But I just feel that he thinks the time has come to leave.”

While The Guardian claimed that ‘it is highly likely that a parting of the ways is expected to take place on Thursday’ between Maresca and Chelsea with the Italian not taking charge of their match against Manchester City on Sunday.

The report added: ‘Chelsea are set to open the new year by holding emergency talks over Maresca’s position. It is expected that the Italian, who was booed by supporters during the disappointing 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, will not be in charge for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City. Sources have indicated that Maresca wants to leave the club but it is unclear if he is willing to walk away without a payoff. His contract runs until 2029, with an option for an extra year.’

And the Daily Mail insists that Maresca ‘could decide to leave by mutual consent’ with Chelsea preferring to wait until the summer to change manager.

The report revealed: ‘Daily Mail Sport reported last night that while Chelsea hope they can wait until this summer’s planned review – which was always scheduled to happen after two years of having the Italian in charge to gauge progress – it is understood they would be prepared to act sooner if necessary.

‘It is also possible Maresca could decide to leave by mutual consent if he felt he could no longer continue with Chelsea.’

The I Paper insists that former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is ‘among the leading candidates to take over’ with Maresca ‘expected to leave’.

The report adds: ‘The former Hull City manager has led Strasbourg to seventh in the French top flight but has impressed Chelsea chiefs with his commitment to youth development and studious approach. He is regarded in the game as potentially the next big English coaching hope but there’s also an acknowledgement that it is a big step for the 41-year-old.’

Rosenior, who was sacked in May 2024 by Hull, has been excelling in France at Strasbourg with the Englishman helping them qualify for the Europa Conference League last season.