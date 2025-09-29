Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has explained why he thinks there is “no reason to create panic” amid their disappointing run of form.

Maresca is under pressure at Chelsea as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

This follows a run of only one win in their last five games in all competitions, with Chelsea‘s victory being against League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Injuries and red cards have impacted the Blues in recent matches as they have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses against Manchester United and Brighton.

Chelsea will look to bounce back against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica on Tuesday night. Ahead of this game, Maresca has revealed one thing he “could have done better” after an internal review of their “last games”.

“After reviewing the last games – [defeats to] Manchester United and Chelsea – for sure I could have done better in terms of decisions,” Maresca said in a press conference.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Amorim, Palace, Forest, Sunderland, Maresca, Buendia



“It’s like a learning process to play with 10 players. For any manager it is not something normal. Unfortunately for us it happened two times.

“The only game we lost [in last six months] that did not include a red card was Bayern Munich away.

“There is no reason to create panic. Football is a crazy world. If you lose five games in six months and feel the need to defend yourself then football is a crazy world.

“I don’t think we need to defend ourselves in this moment because the reality is I have a very good feeling with the squad that we have.

“I think compared to last season we all improved. The players because they have played games and have more experience. For me personally as a manager I feel better than last year – that is because I am learning.

“For sure there is many things I need to learn, but it is part of the process and I have no doubt that in the coming years we are going to get better and better.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Maresca sack? Current Premier League bosses dominate next Chelsea manager contenders

👉 Chelsea decision on Maresca sack revealed amid two ‘biggest factors’ behind clear internal verdict

👉 Amorim sack pay-off ‘eye-watering’ for Man Utd but Chelsea have paid six axed managers more



Maresca has also argued that there is “no reason to be negative” at Chelsea.

“We need to be positive because first of all it is what the players need. Secondly, because I think there is no reason to be negative,” Maresca added.

“This morning the club showed me a stat that in the last six months we lost five games, four of them with a red card [for a Chelsea player].

“For sure we like to win games, but also the reality is there is not any pressure. The only pressure is that being at Chelsea as a player or a manager you need to win games, there is no doubt, but the reality is that for different reasons, injury or red cards, we lost five games in six months.

“At the same time I think it is something that is not bad.”