Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been accused of “slitting his own throat” at Stamford Bridge by beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Blues drew 2-2 at home to Ipswich Town over the weekend as they slipped out of the Champions League places in the Premier League and into sixth place.

It had been coming with Chelsea winning just one in their last four in the Premier League and Maresca coming under pressure to improve performances.

They are now back to exactly the position where they finished under Mauricio Pochettino last season and the fans could now turn on Maresca after the Italian put some of the blame on the “environment” created by supporters at Stamford Bridge.

And now Keys reckons it was “absolute madness” from Maresca to turn on the fans at a time when Chelsea are struggling to get results.

Touching on Ange Postecoglou’s recent falling out with fans, Keys wrote in his blog: ‘Knowing it’s a fast track out of a club is perhaps why Maresca has gone and committed the very same offence and slit his own throat?

‘It’s the only reason I can think of that explains why he went after Chelsea fans at the weekend, suggesting the ‘environment’ they created at The Bridge helped Ipswich take a two goal lead.

‘Madness. Absolute madness. If he doesn’t want out he’s got some making up to do now. Winning the Conference League might not be enough to get Chelsea fans back onside, although adding a success like that to his cv would suit him.

‘I’ve got mates who are Chelsea fans and they’re convinced Maresca wants that more than a top 5 finish – because he won’t be around next season.

‘I’m more of the view that Chelsea are still flaky. The current group are Spursy. I know someone who was at the training ground Friday and he said he could sniff Sunday’s performance. Everything was wrong. And that’s how it played out.

‘There’s no doubt Chelsea have a talented group. The problem is it doesn’t seem to matter enough to them. And Maresca doesn’t appear to know how to ‘whip’ them.

‘Performances like Sunday’s are all too regular. You can almost hear them saying to each other ‘it’s only Ipswich. We’ll beat them. Where are we going Sunday night?’

‘When Terry Mac would organise nights out – while he was on the pitch at Liverpool – it was because they were the best team in England. It didn’t matter.

‘Chelsea aren’t. In fact they might not even be the best team in West London. Chelsea fans have every right to express their frustration and Maresca was daft to take them on – unless he wants out but doesn’t want to make that decision himself. Getting sacked is far more lucrative than deciding to walk.’

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has accused Maresca of “making ridiculous decisions” as they struggle in the league.

Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “He is making ridiculous decisions.

“I know a lot of Chelsea fans and they are not happy with Maresca. His decision making is not right and five wins in 16 league games is nowhere near good enough.

“Chelsea will fall out of the Champions League spots because they don’t have one easy game in the run-in.”