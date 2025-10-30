Delap picked up Chelsea's fifth red card of the season.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has torn into Liam Delap and accused him of “playing the game for himself” after his red card against Wolves.

Delap, who was returning from a hamstring injury, was subbed in on the hour mark in Chelsea’s League Cup tie at Molineux but lasted just 26 minutes before being sent off.

The first was for shoving Yerson Mosquera before he was given his marching orders by referee Thomas Bramall after an elbow to Emmanuel Agbadou in the 86th minute.

Delap’s red comes in a season of ill-discipline for Chelsea with the London club having picked up five red cards this campaign already and rather than defend the 22-year-old, Maresca tore into him.

“Very stupid red card that was completely unnecessary,” he told Sky Sports.

“Absolutely deserved. It was a stupid foul. We can avoid that. I completely support the red card.”

So far this season, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Joao Pedro, Malo Gusto and Delap have been sent off. Maresca was also shown a red card after his celebration against Liverpool.

Perhaps most damaging was Maresca’s suggestion that Delap plays for “himself” and was unable to take on instruction.

“After the yellow card, I told him four or five times, keep calm. But Liam is a player inside the pitch, playing the game for himself and he struggles to listen to things around him.

“It is embarrassing when it is a red card like today. It is embarrassing two cards in seven minutes, both we can avoid.”

Whilst at Ipswich last season, Delap picked up 12 yellows in his 37 league games but avoided a red card. His only other career dismissal came during a Premier League 2 game for Manchester City.

Delap’s dismissal means he will be absent for Chelsea’s visit to Tottenham on Saturday.

Despite the red, Chelsea sealed their place in the quarter-final of the competition with a 4-3 win against the struggling Premier League side.

Another summer signing Jamie Gittens had his best performance in a Chelsea shirt to date with a goal and two assists to open his account with his new club.

“It felt really special to score my first goal for Chelsea, and to win the game and get through to the next round was even better,” Gittens said.

“I’m more pleased that we got through to the next round today – I’m really happy. My team-mates have been really good. They’ve been talking to me individually, helping me with what to do and what not to do on the pitch. Everyone has helped and put an arm around me.

“I love playing with everyone here – they’re so talented, and they understand the game. They are so intelligent, and they know what to do. Playing with them is like an honour.”

