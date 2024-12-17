According to reports, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is ‘worried’ about one of his players amid interest from two Premier League clubs.

Under Maresca, Chelsea have surpassed expectations this season as they are mounting a surprise challenge for the Premier League title. They are currently two points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have one game in hand.

Maresca has a huge squad to deal with but he’s managed to keep the majority of his players satisfied as they have had regular game time either in the Premier League or Europa Conference League.

Despite this, one or two exits are still likely in January and Carney Chukwuemeka is among the players who could move elsewhere.

The versatile attacking midfielder left Premier League rivals Aston Villa to join Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and has been a bit-part player over the past couple of seasons.

The 21-year-old has not made a single Premier League appearance this season and has not even been in any of Chelsea’s squads. Four of his five outings have come in the Conference League, but he has only made one start.

A new report from Caught Offside claims Maresca is ‘worried’ about Chukwuemeka and ‘Chelsea remain open to doing business this January with regards to young midfielder Chukwuemeka, who has a long list of clubs interested in him’.

Maresca is said to be ‘concerned about Chukwuemeka’s lack of playing time having a negative effect on his development, with a move away looking like the best solution’ as he ‘heads for an exit’.

It is noted that ‘Maresca still rates Chukwuemeka and the club would be open to sending him out on loan to give him more playing time and aid his development, though there’s also the feeling that the right offer could also persuade them to sell the 21-year-old permanently’.

Regarding the potential destinations for Chukwuemeka and his ‘low’ asking price, the report claims.