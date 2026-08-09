Chelsea have just received some good news about signing Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has received a boost in his quest to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal setting a price tag, according to a report.

Alonso wanted Real Madrid to sign Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, according to AS.

However, Real Madrid decided against a move for the Spain international midfielder, who ended up joining Arsenal instead.

Zubimendi helped Arsenal win the Premier League and reach the final of the Champions League last season.

The 27-year-old midfielder also won the 2026 World Cup with Spain this summer.

Xabi Alonso wants Martin Zubimendi at Chelsea

Alonso, who was appointed Chelsea manager earlier this summer, wants the London club’s owners, BlueCo, to sign Zubimendi.

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Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips wrote on his Substack on August 5: “I was told by a source that Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Martin Zubimendi and has communicated to Chelsea that he’s a player he likes and is of interest to him.

“I’m NOT saying Chelsea are going for Zubimendi, but he is a player who’s been mentioned by Alonso.”

Arsenal want €90m for Martin Zubimendi

Mundo Deportivo has also now reported Alonso’s desire to sign Zubimendi.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that Arsenal are willing to sell Zubimendi, but the Premier League champions want €90million (£77.1m) for him.

While that is a lot of money, the good news for Chelsea is that Arsenal at least have set a price tag on Zubimendi.

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Mundo Deportivo has also noted that the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United has raised questions about the future of Zubimendi’s place in the Arsenal starting line-up and his future.

The report has claimed: ‘After being a key player at the beginning of the season, a minor knee injury slowed his progress, he gradually lost prominence and ended up having minimal playing time with the Gunners.

‘His future is now uncertain, and it just so happens that Real Madrid were already interested in the midfielder last summer when he was playing for Real Sociedad, but they were too late. He had already committed to Arsenal.

‘Real Madrid has the chance to try again, although they will face two main obstacles: Arsenal won’t sell him for less than €90 million (more than they would have paid for Rodri), and Chelsea is a tough competitor for his services.

‘In fact, Xabi Alonso was the one who wanted him for Real Madrid a year ago, and now he’s pushing for him at Chelsea.’

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