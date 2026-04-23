Liam Rosenior has been sacked by Chelsea after a Jake Humphrey-inspired spell. Will anybody miss him? Chelsea won’t.

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On the frauds of football

They gave him as six-and-a-half-year contract. Football really is a refuge for people who couldn’t succeed in the real world but have access to the works of Jake Humphrey.

Lawrence the Pwopa Chels who will just give up if they give it to Captain Leader Bellend

Inside Rosenior’s Chelsea sacking: Glasses jokes, ‘the supply teacher’ and ‘the final straw’

Chelsea placing it on record…

So, I read your articles about Liam Rosenior getting whacked, unsurprisingly by Chelsea. I feel somewhat sorry for him, given he was put into a pretty much impossible situation with regards to a crazily assembled squad, and his 6-1/2 year contract will hopefully result in him receiving decent compensation.

However, my main point of annoyance is with Chelsea’s statement, where they say that ‘we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff -‘ etc.

This ‘placing on record’ type statement is I think unique to football, and we have seen it before from all manner of different clubs. A cabinet member removed from their position in the government, or a CEO of a business given the sack never seems to get this type of patronising ‘thanks for your efforts’ BS.

Not only is it mealy-mouthed it is also completely redundant! The act of releasing your f***ing statement ‘puts it on record’, so why do you need to say it as part of your statement?

Do you think it will make him feel better, or increase the likelihood or speed with which he gets another job? Do you think this will somehow paper over your incompetence and another poor decision regarding the manager’s position? You’ve also managed to p*** off Strasbourg fans by transferring their manager between your Blue Co ‘entities’, do you think this will make them feel happier? Well it won’t achieve any of these things, so what is the point?

I implore ALL clubs to quit this type of BS immediately!

A, LFC, Montreal

Sympathy for Liam ‘two jobs’ Rosenior

A bit of perspective on Liam Rosenior. Not only was the guy being tasked with getting a tune out of Garnacho at your gaff for the last couple of months, but he was ALSO holding down a second job playing for Rangers in f**king Scotland ffs!!!!

I mean imagine this, Falkirk away on a Tuesday night on a 3G pitch (and as a side note, I still can’t get my noggin round why they’re allowed to make pitches out of old mobile phones in McJockland), then straight down to The Big Smoke for all that “respecting of balls” and “ageing of men”……. Fair f***s, makes me knackered just writing about it let alone doing it.

Irony is, if Bhoehly and his cronies had had a look on their nearest internet this morning, they’d have seen he’d actually put his notice in at Ibrox, so he could have devoted all his time to the Stamford Bridge gig and the gagging order for Side Show Bob’s hairdresser……..

Ah well, what could have been eh?

Andy FTM (RLB to be sacked if we don’t make Europe? Time to give up and volunteer at the local dog rescue place if this is true)

Arsenal fan agrees with Arsenal fan about Arsenal and abuses everybody else

I’ve been attempting to write in on a few occasions but have given up due to having a cataract out and hence not being able to concentrate on my mails!

However, I have to respond having read numerous mails regarding mainly Arsenal. Rich, AFC, spot on sir you covered nearly everything I wanted to say.

Indeed, some idiot comparing Arsenal’s net spend to Wolves’ is like comparing Waitrose to Aldi; Both football clubs and supermarkets work within their means to compete to their level. I’ll add, I don’t give a toss about these alleged charges Citeh has against their name because I don’t think anything will come of it. However , I don’t respect their initial source of funding to help them become self sufficient. I read a comment on social media with an old dear quoting: “the whole world wants City to win the title!”. I’m sure there are a lot of people from Sudan who would disagree with her! I like what Lewis, Busby Way has to say as he appears to respect other ‘proper’ clubs.

Now, regarding the amount of so called neutral contributors who want City to win the title, I suggest that they look in a dictionary and read the definition of the word ‘ neutral ‘. On that note, please can you stop publishing mails from Liverpool fans regarding Arsenal because we know you in particular hate us, probably more than the rest of the other supporters! Minty, you scruffy, unhygienic, smelly, hockey loving Scouser expat, before you call Arsenal ‘cheats’ take a look at your own beloved reprobates especially on Good Friday 1915 match fixing and Suaraz and Grobbekaar to name a few! Gabriel didn’t head butt the freak. Fair play he didn’t go down holding his face but if he has done so who would have been the cheat;

Finally, how much do you pay that RHT/TS X (Rubbish Horseshit Trash/Troll Simpleton) to write moronic crap about other teams (especially Arsenal) to wind people up? He’s as painful as Sir Stewie and writes in a similar style to a brain-dead Mirror journalist having a go at the right (especially Farage) because he’s got nothing good to say about his own bumbling lot! Is he/she an inbred relation to that Davos individual who contributes brain fart material in the comments section?

That’s my eruption today. Next time I’ll concentrate more on football itself.

UFPLS/FAD/DB/DC/MPAA/LTA XX (AKA Chris, Croydon)

Worst Premier League ever?

Do the doom merchants still think it’s been the worst PL ever after seeing the Champions elect scrape past (now) relegated Burnley?

I imagine other teams would be getting pelters for a win like that – but fair play to Man City, 3 points in the bag.

Ken Charlatan

Penalty woes again

So a Leeds defender can elbow a Bournemouth forward over in the area, not touch the ball with his feet, and that’s not a penalty? While VAR is overruling goals for players shadows straying offside. Why does anyone bother to pretend rules are enforced fairly any more?

Sam

On those X account numbers…

To respond to A, LFC, Montreal…

I’m also a not a big user of Social Media, and don’t have a twitter account, but given the sheer impact it has it is important to stay abreast of it. Just watch the news each morning; it is staggering how often they quote social media, although given the news is basically just a daily Trump update at the minute, that does make sense.

Anyway, the reason I was writing was to address the point you made about the number of followers. I agree that just because someone how x million followers, it doesn’t automatically make them credible, however, it does indicate that they might be, since to build that level of followers will require being right more often than not (as a journalist, if you want that many followers just post pictures of cats or dogs, which personally I prefer) otherwise people would not follow you.

As a wider point, I work in data analytics, and have access to a wide variety of data platforms, which often tell slightly, or even wildly different, stories about what is actually going on. There is one source in particular that can often be wrong, however, due to the legal requirements to mask data it is the one that is most frequently reported on by major news outlets (reputable ones). So even while I know it is definitely not true, I have to plan and in some cases act as if it is, because for many people it will be their only source on the given subject, and will therefore impact their behaviour. If it reaches millions of people, then it becomes more ‘truthful’ than the actual facts, in a way that we often see playing out in politics, e.g.: Reform controlling the narrative around immigration when their figures are at best misleading, and often outright lies. Which is a roundabout way of saying that while the number of followers someone has doesn’t mean they are right, it will have an impact on how many people believe them, and therefore what the prominent narrative is.

Jack (Something about football, erm… jury is still out on Carrick but Dalot is becoming a bit of an unsung hero for me) Manchester

Why does Arteta dress like Pep?

I am a fashionista. Anyone else notice Arteta wearing the same clothes as his idol Pep in the 2-1 defeat, sorry, bottle job at the Etihad?

Wearing the same clothes as your idol or mentor is a dangerous strategy, according to The 48 Laws of Power, specifically violating Law 41: Avoid Stepping into a Great Man’s Shoes.

In the context of Robert Greene’s laws, here is why mimicking a mentor’s style is counterproductive:

You Remain in the Shadow: By wearing the same clothes, you are associating yourself with their achievements rather than building your own. You become a “lesser version” of them rather than a leader in your own right.

Appearance of Weakness: Law 41 states that what happens first seems more original and superior. Mimicking a mentor makes it appear as though you cannot create your own path, signaling that you are a placeholder, not a successor.

Loss of Unique Identity: Power requires establishing a unique style and reputation. By dressing like another, you surrender your distinctiveness, which is crucial for gaining attention and influence.

The “Caricature” Risk: As noted by law 41, early triumphs or imitations can turn you into a caricature of the person you admire, rather than someone to be respected for your own

The Recommended Approach (Law 41 & Law 34): Instead of imitating them, you should:

“Slay the father figure”: Disparage or move away from their style to establish your own kingdom.

“Be royal in your own fashion”: According to Law 34, you must act like a king (or a master) to be treated like one. This requires having your own, unique, confident style, not a copy of someone else’s.

This is a free consultation for Mikel Arteta to generate business leads. If anyone else needs a business consultation, I charge $100 per hour after a free initial assessment.

Muthama Gitonga, Nyeri (Mount Kenya)