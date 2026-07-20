Merson claims Chelsea don’t need ‘atrocious’ Rogers for £117m as Cole predicts exit

Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists that Morgan Rogers “isn’t what Chelsea needed” this summer as the Blues close in on a £117m transfer.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last season as Chelsea sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior as head coach in the same turbulent campaign.

Chelsea have been concerned about losing some of their best players with Spain left-back Marc Cucurella already departing to join Real Madrid.

Completely out of the blue on Saturday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Chelsea have secured an agreement for the £117m transfer of top Arsenal transfer target Rogers from Aston Villa.

Ornstein posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers⁠.

‘Bid of £117m accepted by #AVFC & being finalised.

READ: Chelsea now just £3m away from signing star who’s ‘keen on a move’ after Morgan Rogers deal

‘6+1y contract, medical Monday⁠.

‘#AFC interested but 23yo attacker wanted #CFC; Xabi Alonso instrumental.’

Joe Cole has welcomed the signing, despite admitting that he’s “not sure where we’re finding the money”, and the Chelsea legend now expects Enzo Fernandez to leave.

Cole said on The Rest Is Football: “I’m really happy because he’s such a top, top player and he’s performed well.

“But I think that means Enzo is probably out the door because you’ve got to balance the books somewhere.

“I think he’ll play off the left and he’s really good friends with Cole Palmer… I think that’s a really good signing.

“I’m not sure where we’re finding the money from to be honest!”

Cole added: “As soon as Elliot Anderson went for £116m then that was going to be the price for the next big move.

“Rogers is a brilliant talent but Chelsea still need a centre-forward.”

Merson on Chelsea signing Rogers: ‘They’ve got Cole Palmer!’

Arsenal legend Merson thinks Chelsea have overspent by a long way on Rogers with the Aston Villa playmaker someone who likes to operate in the same position as Cole Palmer.

Merson told Sky Sports: “It’s a lot of money. Crazy money. Bringing Morgan Rogers in for £117m isn’t what Chelsea needed.

“They’ve got Cole Palmer! They play in the same position! Rogers went to the World Cup instead of Palmer, because they play in the same position.

“Unless Chelsea go for the almighty and sell Enzo Fernandez – and swallow the pill for him, because he’s not worth £100m – and then play Moises Caicedo at the base, then Rogers and Palmer both ahead of him.

READ: Romano reveals how ‘surprised’ Arsenal were beaten to Rogers by Chelsea; Diomande latest

“But Joao Pedro is also a No 10. So with Joao Pedro, Rogers and Palmer, Chelsea have bought an attacking midfielder when they already have two very good ones.

“Where’s Palmer going to be? Stuck out on the right again? He’s wasted in that position. And if Rogers is played out on the right – no disrespect, but there are a lot better right wingers than him out there.

“For me, Rogers is a No 10. He’s at his absolute best in open play. When the game gets broken up and he’s running with the ball, he’s very good at that.

“But he won’t get that at Chelsea. At Stamford Bridge, opposition teams kick off and sit 10 behind the ball. There’s no space.

“And Rogers has got to carry that price tag around with him. He will sit there and say: ‘there is no pressure on me, I didn’t pay that fee’. But it’s a load of rubbish. Everybody will look at that when you don’t do well.

“A lot of people were saying it was too much for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo when they moved for £100m. But the biggest compliment I can give them is nobody ever mentions it. They were good signings. That’s what Rogers has got to hope for.

“But he’s got to make things happen, which is a harder position to be in than Rice and Caicedo were. In midfield, you can do this and that – but Rogers will be judged on scoring and creating goals. That’s the hardest job in the world.

“I’m also sure that at the start of last season, he was atrocious for Aston Villa. I’m sure he was. Then he came good and then had a good second part of the season.

“He can’t play like that at Chelsea. That is an absolute no-go, it’s a different ball game when you go for that kind of money.”

Merson added: “This move tells me that Arsenal were telling Rogers that he would play left wing, and Chelsea have told him that he will play where he wants to play, which is the No 10 role.

“Because I have no idea how he goes to Chelsea instead of Arsenal if they’re going to play in the same position.

“One team looks like they’re going to win the Premier League again this year and have a good chance for the Champions League, and one team isn’t even in Europe. Unless the money in the seven-year contract is mind-blowing.

“Arsenal will have to now go and get another left winger. They’ll have to try and get Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola from PSG. There are not a lot of wingers around, but if you want to go top, top drawer and improve what you’ve got, then that’s what they have to get.

“I cannot believe they sold Leandro Trossard by the way, I’m flabbergasted by it. They sold him for the price of a cup of tea!

“Trossard played in all the big games at the end of the season. Against the big teams, he played and he played for a reason. He’s a very good footballer.

“He also doesn’t come across as someone who stinks the place out or kicks up a fuss when he doesn’t’ play. He gets on with it, comes on and does his job. I just can’t believe what I’ve seen in that transfer, I don’t get it at all.

“You have to go out and buy again and buy again if you want to stay at the top. Arsenal need a few players – but they definitely need a left winger if they want to go up another level.”

READ NEXT: The Caicedo, Wirtz and Pogba transfer records which will be smashed when Rogers joins Chelsea