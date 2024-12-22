Merson hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Chelsea title prediction after Arsenal smash Crystal Palace

Paul Merson during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Paul Merson thinks Chelsea should be taken seriously as Premier League title challengers this season despite Liverpool being favourites.

Enzo Maresca’s side are currently two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s men having a game in hand ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

Chelsea travel to Everton and Liverpool are also on the road at Tottenham on Sunday after Arsenal – who are one point behind Chelsea – beat Crystal Palace 5-1 on Saturday.

Opta have given Chelsea just a 5.8 per cent chance of winning the Premier League title, while the Gunners are given a 13.2% chance and Liverpool lead the way with a staggering 80.2%.

But Merson thinks it’s “ridiculous” to only give Chelsea such a small chance with Maresca’s men currently breathing down Liverpool’s necks.

Merson told Sky Sports: “Well that 5.8 per cent needs to be biggest, whatever happens.

“That does need to be bigger, that’s ridiculous.

“Arsenal need consistency, they need consistency as Mikel Arteta said, they’ve drawn their last two games.

“Drawing at home to Everton, the chances they had, they’ve got to win those games, they’ve got to be more ruthless, they’ve got to put those teams away.

“Bit inconsistent but they’re right in there. Forget the two games in hand, if I was Liverpool I’d forget the two games in hand because that comes around, for me I look at the league like it is now. Arsenal are in it, I’d definitely be having Chelsea at more than 5.8 per cent.

“The thing with Chelsea is they’ve got no distraction. They’re not in Europe, they’ve got another team for European football, Cole Palmer, none of them play. They’ve got no two-legged Carabao Cup games in January and February.

“Chelsea are in this 100 per cent. But Arsenal are probably 13 per cent and Chelsea five [per cent] because they haven’t been in this position.”

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer is “not convinced” by Chelsea and reckons Liverpool will win the Premier League title as they are “strong in every position”.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “Arne Slot has done an amazing job at Liverpool. They’ve been brilliant and they’ve got so many options in so many positions.

“The big surprise obviously is Man City and what’s happened to them. I can’t see Liverpool going away now.

“I’m not convinced Chelsea will be where they are at this moment at the end of the season, I could be wrong.

“I’m going for Liverpool. They’ve got so many options. They are strong in every position.”