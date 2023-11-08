Mikel claims ex-Chelsea owner Abramovich offered to ‘send people’ to save kidnapped father

Roman Abramovich offered to help John Obi Mikel when his father was kidnapped.

John Obi Mikel has revealed that former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to “send people” to rescue his father after he was kidnapped in 2018.

The former Chelsea midfielder’s dad, Pa Michael Obi, was kidnapped and held at gunpoint in 2018 just hours before Nigeria played Argentina at the World Cup.

His father had already been kidnapped for ten days back in 2011 and Mikel has revealed how he received a phone call from his family just a couple of hours before kick-off to tell him the news.

Mikel explained in an interview on talkSPORT: “My dad got kidnapped while I was playing for the national team at the World Cup 2018 in Russia and we were about to play against Argentina [in the final match of the group stages].

“Two hours before the game I got a phone call from my brother saying that my dad has been kidnapped for the second time in Nigeria.

“He was kidnapped for the first time and I spoke to the kidnappers and they demanded lots of money from me, which I did eventually pay before my dad got released.

“But the second time happened while I was playing for my country and I got this phone call from my brother saying that dad has been kidnapped again for the second time.

“That was absolutely shocking. The first time was shocking, but the second time was even more shocking because I was about to go into one of the biggest games of my life.

“Just knowing that my dad has been kidnapped again was absolutely heartbreaking.

“I couldn’t leave the room. I couldn’t tell anybody. I was alone in the room for about 30 minutes, thinking what am I going to do? Shall I tell the manager? Shall I tell my teammates? Or should I make an announcement?

“But we’re about to go into the biggest game of our lives. We’re about to play against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

“So I thought about it. I was like, okay, you know what? I’m going to keep quiet. I called my mum and my brothers, everybody was crying on the phone.

“They were saying no you shouldn’t go out and play because you’re not going to be able to perform well.

“I took time on my own and I decided that I’m going to go out there and perform. I’m going to go out there and play.

“So I didn’t tell anybody. I went on the pitch and I played. Sadly, we didn’t win the game and then after that I told everybody.

“In the dressing room the manager and some of the players were almost in tears. They were saying you should have told us and you shouldn’t have played.”

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is currently going through a similar situation to Mikel and the former Chelsea midfielder praised the Blues for their support at the time, especially owner Abramovich.

Mikel added: “Chelsea were very supportive. I remember Roman [Abramovich] saying do you want me to send people over? Because I know if I send people over, I can get your dad out. I was like, how are you going to do this?

“He said don’t worry about that. Just let me, if you want that option, I can do it.

“And I’m happy to see that Liverpool are very supportive. I must give credit to Liverpool for what they’re doing.”

Liverpool winger Diaz came off the bench in the 83rd minute of the team’s 1-1 draw with Luton on Sunday and scored a dramatic equaliser deep into added time.

It was his first appearance since his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was abducted in the town of Barrancas on October 28.

He was absent for Liverpool’s wins over Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth but marked a sensational return to action by heading in Harvey Elliott’s cross five minutes into stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.

The group responsible for the abduction, the National Liberation Army, has asked for “security guarantees” in exchange for his father’s release.

On Diaz’s situation, Mikel continued: “I can relate to Luis Diaz and what he’s going through. This kind of situation is where you absolutely have nothing to do.

“You just have to wait because they will call you. They will demand for this and they will demand for that. They will say if you don’t do what we want, we’re going to shoot your dad. We’re going to kill him.

“I had my dad on the phone crying on the phone and saying can you give them what they want because I’ve been beaten up here and they’ve got a gun on my head every time saying they’re going to kill me.

“I managed to pay lots of money to get my dad released.”