Mikel claims two ‘absolutely awful’ Chelsea players mean they ‘can’t win the Premier League’

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel insists that the Blues “can’t win the Premier League” with the current group of defenders at Stamford Bridge.

After back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Sunderland at the weekend with Enzo Maresca’s side dropping down to ninth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have conceded 11 goals in nine Premier League matches so far this season with Premier League leaders Arsenal conceding just three in contrast.

Josh Acheampong and Trevoh Chalobah started as the centre-back pairing for the Blues’ match against Sunderland but Maresca has had a number of combinations this season.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile have all played their part there this season and Mikel insists Chelsea’s defence is not good enough to get close to winning the Premier League title.

Mikel told The Obi One Podcast: “The way we conceded the last goal was just absolutely awful defending. Awful defending. And you know, I mentioned it so many times, we can’t win.

“We just don’t have good enough defenders. We don’t have good enough defenders. The defenders that we have right now, the centre-backs that we have right now, we can’t win the Premier League with those centre-backs. We can’t win the Premier League.

“And you can see it with Arsenal, isn’t it? Defenders, win you the title. Yes, the strikers win games, but defenders do win you the title. Defenders win you the league. And now Arsenal have conceded just three goals in the Premier League in nine games. Absolutely brilliant. We’ve said it so many times. If anybody can win this Premier League this season, it’s got to be Arsenal. They have the best team.”

Alejandro Garnacho scored Chelsea’s only goal against the Black Cats over the weekend and the Argentina international explained that a video call with Maresca convinced him to join the Blues.

Garnacho told Sports Illustrated: “Obviously, in my last season at United, with the new manager, there were a lot of changes in the situation at the club and it was a bit difficult.

“I still played a lot of games last season, mainly from the start or sometimes from the bench.

“But when I spoke with this club, with the manager, it’s important also the style of play we have now.

“He explained a lot to me in a video call with him, so I think it was a very important move for me and an opportunity to improve as a player in a team like Chelsea.”

The former Manchester United winger has revealed that he was also in contact “all the time” with Argentina team-mate Enzo Fernandez about a potential move.

Garnacho added: “I know him from the national team, and he’s a very good guy. I spoke with him during the summer all the time – he text me every week.

“Then we met again here and he has helped me a lot, to be honest, from the start of my time here, so now we are very good friends.”