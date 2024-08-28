Chelsea legend tells new boss Maresca to sign ‘fantastic’ Man Utd man amid swap rumours

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has pleaded for Enzo Maresca to sign “fantastic” Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho before the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.

After a busy transfer window for Maresca’s side, Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Man Utd winger Sancho as he has failed to be named in the squad for the previous two Premier League games.

Sancho has struggled since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, scoring 12 goals in 83 appearances.

The Euro 2020 finalist spent the second half of last season back on loan at Borussia Dortmund and seemed to find his from again in the Bundesliga, as he helped the German side reach the Champions league final against Real Madrid.

Man Utd manager Erik Ten Hag spoke to the press after their opening game against Fulham, he said of Sancho: “He could play but we made choices and we chose that we preferred other players on the bench.

“But that can change and it will change, definitely, in the season where we have to rotate, we can’t play every game with the same.

“But it’s about the team and the club and there will be more players who will in this position but we expect them to fight for the club”.

Despite the 24-year-old’s lack of form, Mikel who is a two-time Premier League winner, four-time FA Cup winner and part of the 2012 Champions League winning side, wants to see him in a Chelsea shirt.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, Mikel said, ” If we can get him through the door at Chelsea, I’d be very, very happy.

“He’s a fantastic player. I think on that side of the pitch, we’re very strong. But listen, If we can get a player like Jadon, of course, you’d be happy to have him. If that happens, I’ll be very happy.

While the former Chelsea legend wants to see the 24-year-old England international at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal legend and Blues fan, Paul Merson expresses the move doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Speaking on Sportskeeda, Merson said, “There’s a lot of talk of Chelsea wanting to sign Sancho.

“But honestly, I don’t see that happening. Chelsea don’t need another winger, what they need is a goalkeeper and a centre forward.”

An option for Man Utd and Chelsea is a player swap with Sancho, so both teams gain a player whilst clearing out a player that doesn’t fit in their team.

Former Man City star Raheem Sterling is a potential player who could swap with Sancho, after he was banished from first-team training under new Italian boss Maresca.

The England international is is believed to be interested in joining the red side of Manchester despite playing for their rivals and winning several trophies for Man City.