Man Utd, Liverpool target responds as Mikel tells Napoli star to join Chelsea

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has left the door ajar for a potential move to the Premier League after John Obi Mikel urged him to join Chelsea.

The Nigeria international scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last term as Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years and he’s followed that up by bagging six goals in eight league outings this term.

His brilliant performances and goalscoring ability has seen him linked with a number of clubs around Europe, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to be on the move in January with Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso recently dismissing the chance of any of their top players leaving in the middle of the season.

Chelsea had been struggling to convert their chances in the earlier stages of the season but they’ve now scored a combined 14 goals in their last five Premier League fixtures.

But former Blues midfielder Mikel believes they are still lacking a striker like Osimhen – who is one of the most valuable players in the world – with the former Nigeria international urging his compatriot to move to Stamford Bridge.

“We’re crying out for him,” Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

“You look at our Chelsea team, we’re not playing that great at the minute but then we lack goals, we lack a striker who can run into spaces, who can create.

“I was watching Darwin Nunez for Liverpool, he had about 11 shots and all the runs he made, he created those chances by himself because he was running in behind.

“That’s something Victor will give us at Chelsea, a striker who is really willing to run behind, obviously those passes will come through and he will get goals.

“I think we’re crying out for goals, if he comes to Chelsea I think it will suit him really well because we don’t have anyone doing that right now so there’s not going to be too much pressure on him coming into the club because obviously we need that, we’re crying out for that.

“You know, my advice is for him to come to Chelsea.”

Osimhen, who was a guest on Mikel’s podcast, hinted that he would only move to another European club if he left Napoli after rejecting a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal over the summer.

When asked if he wants to carry on playing in Europe, Osimhen said on The Obi One Podcast: “Of course.

“What was said was true, I had talks, in August that week was a huge one, a huge decision for me to take, but I actually put it in God’s hands.

“But the more I said no to these people [in Saudi Arabia] the more they increased it and increased it, it was literally like, ‘wow’, seeing these things.

“I spoke with the people in charge and we spoke about it with my club and we saw what we could do, we decided, me and them and I told them, ‘I like these people, I want to stay, I don’t think I want to leave for now’. They understand where I’m coming from but they never gave up until their own transfer window [closed].

“I said to them even before we played the first game of the season, ‘it’s done’, I really didn’t want to go back thinking, of course it’s a huge one, an amazing one that’s going to change my life but of course I had to make the decision that’s good for my career too.

“As much as we play football for money there’s more that comes with it.”