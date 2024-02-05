Chelsea players are finding it difficult to ‘receive analytical information’ and to ‘accept critical feedback’ from Mauricio Pochettino as ‘squad moral is noticeably low’ at the Cobham training ground.

The Blues conceded four goals for the second game on the bounce on Sunday, losing 4-2 to Wolves on the back of a thumping 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

It’s led to a significant increase in pressure on Pochettino, and despite reports suggesting the club may not be able to afford to sack him even if they wanted to, the Daily Mail claim plans to review his position at the end of the season ‘could be brought forward if the club’s season continues to deteriorate’.

But the report claims ‘the spotlight is shifting towards those in charge of player recruitment’, namely co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, along with director of recruitment Joe Shields.

‘There is a feeling behind the scenes that the team lacks leadership and experience’ as a result of a recruitment drive so heavily focused on young players.

The three different recruitment voices has ‘led to difficulties in implementing clear transfer strategy’ and the policy of signing young players ‘has led to complications in the team adapting to different tactics and patterns of play, particularly when they have arrived from teams with defined tactical structures’.

Squad moral is ‘noticeably low’ at the Cobham training ground with ‘playes leaving as soon as they can after training is finished’ and ‘rarely staying behind to complete extra work’.

The report also reveals that the Chelsea players are both too dumb and too thin-skinned:

‘There are also concerns over players’ ability to receive analytical information. Certain players are also said to have shown difficulty in an accepting critical feedback.’

The club bosses have recognised that Pochettino ‘has had little or no influence over the club’s recruitment strategy’, with the number of injuries also offering mitigation for the Chelsea boss.

This all sounds awfully similar to the end of Graham Potter.

READ MORE: Pochettino sack? Jose Mourinho second in contenders to take over at Chelsea