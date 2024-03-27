Jose Mourinho has given his response to Chelsea supporters chanting his name in recent matches with Mauricio Pochettino under increasing pressure.

The former Chelsea boss has been out of work since leaving Serie A giants AS Roma at the start of this year.

Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge?

Since departing Roma, Mourinho has been linked with a return to Chelsea, with Spanish media claiming he is being eyed to replace Pochettino.

The former Tottenham Hotspur head coach joined Chelsea last summer and he has endured a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The pressure on Pochettino eased before the international break following wins over Newcastle United and Leicester City but does not have the overwhelming support of Chelsea supporters.

Chelsea fans were heard singing Mourinho’s name during a recent 2-2 draw against Brentford and the veteran boss has indicated that supporters are “normally fair”.

“The first feeling is I always say that the best thing football has is the fans,” Mourinho said during an interview with Fabrizio Romano.

“Normally they are fair…”

“Because the fans don’t make money with football – they spend money with football! Sometimes they spend money that the family needs and they make sacrifices because of the passion for football and especially for the passion for their clubs.

“So normally they are fair. When the club’s fans don’t like the players, don’t like the coach, for some reason, it’s not because beautiful eyes, it’s not because handsome guy. They love it, or they don’t love it, for some reason.

“In my case, independent of results – of course I had the luck always to have something to celebrate, something for the fans to have a good memory of me – but I think something that they see is when you are committed to them.”

Romano has confirmed that Mourinho is “super keen on a new opportunity” but it’s too “early” to predict where he could end up.

“I was delighted to get the chance to interview Jose Mourinho yesterday. It was a fantastic opportunity to speak to one of the modern managerial greats. Jose was in great form, ready to restart as soon as possible, super keen on new opportunity,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“We discussed topics like managing the Portuguese national team and managing clubs in Saudi Arabia, but for now there’s nothing to report on his next move, even if he seemed clearly keen to get back to another job after recently leaving Roma.

“As soon as I’ll know about clubs interested, I’ll post the story as always. Now it’s March, still early, let’s wait and see but for sure he wants to return to management this year.”