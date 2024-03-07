Chelsea told to ‘look forward’ rather than reappoint Mourinho amid Pochettino sack claims

Chelsea have been told they must “look forward” rather than choosing to reappoint Jose Mourinho amid rumours he could return to Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino is coming under increasing pressure at Chelsea with the Blues losing the Carabao Cup final and remaining marooned in 11th place in the Premier League.

Is Mauricio Pochettino set to be sacked at Chelsea?

The Blues have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022 but results on the pitch have only got worse.

Pochettino’s side have only improved one place in the Premier League this season since the appointment of the former Tottenham manager.

And Chelsea fans were calling for Pochettino’s sack in their 2-2 draw against Brentford over the weekend with chants to bring back former boss Mourinho.

Subsequently there was a report claiming that Pochettino’s sack ‘could be announced next week’ and that Mourinho – who lost his job at Roma earlier in the season – could be set for a sensational return.

But another report in the Daily Mail insisted that Chelsea have the ‘appetite’ to bring the Portuguese back to Stamford Bridge:

‘Contacts close to Mourinho have refused to say whether he would or would not be willing to come back, though they believe there is no appetite from Chelsea to appoint him for a third term. ‘Insiders at the club have echoed that statement, one individual involved in the new project suggesting it would send the wrong message if they returned to the face of the old ownership. ‘Instead, Mail Sport reported in February how Chelsea have a long-standing interest in a different Portuguese manager – Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon. Amorim is expected to have several other offers this summer, however, with Liverpool among those linked in their search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor. ‘Chelsea insist they are still backing Pochettino, who faces a nervy end to his first campaign in charge. The hierarchy are naturally wary of what happened last season when they sacked Graham Potter in April and won only one of their remaining 10 Premier League games to finish 12th. ‘Pochettino is facing a planned summer review, with European football emerging as a crucial factor in whether he continues in his role.’

Chelsea need Jose Mourinho to remain in the past

And former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock claims that Chelsea “have to move on” from Mourinho after his two previous spells at the club.

Warnock said on Sky Sports: “For me, no, no. You have to move on from it. I think to go back for a third spell would be incredible for him from a nostalgic point of view, but I don’t think it’s the right fit.”

“That period of history for Chelsea is gone, and you have to look forward. Would his style of management work on a squad like that? It might do. It might be something that galvanises the squad. But I still think you’ve to give Pochettino the opportunity.”