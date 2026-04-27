Chelsea will make an approach for Xabi Alonso to become their next permanent manager as owners BlueCo have drawn up a three-man shortlist.

Liam Rosenior was sacked after just 106 days at the helm having replaced Enzo Maresca, who left the club by mutual consent in January.

The BlueCo bosses have vowed to take their time during a ‘period of self-reflection’ to decide upon their next boss, with Calum McFarlane drafted in as interim manager for the second time this season and leading the Blues into the FA Cup final after victory over Leeds on Sunday.

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It quickly emerged in the aftermath of Rosenior’s sacking that Andoni Iraola is a ‘leading candidate’ to take the reins at Stamford Bridge, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Spaniard – who will be a free agent at the end of the season after deciding to bring his time at Bournemouth to an end – is “keen” on Chelsea.

“Iraola would be more than happy to continue in the Premier League,” Romano said.

“Iraola would be keen on the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. But, at the moment, Chelsea are still in the early stages. They want to take their time and decide who the ideal candidate is.

“There is still nothing advanced or done with Iraola.”

Later reports have claimed that Iraola is the ‘frontrunner’ to take over in West London and that the Blues hierarchy have now approached his representatives.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has confirmed that Iraola is among the candidates being considered and further claims that BlueCo will also ‘make checks on’ Marco Silva and Xabi Alonso.

Silva may also be a free agent come the summer when his Fulham contract comes to an end having failed to agree fresh terms.

And Xabi Alonso is already available having been sacked by Real Madrid after just 34 games in charge of the La Liga giants.

The report adds:

‘Contact with representatives will be made to determine the plans of Iraola, Silva, Alonso and others at this stage, and will help shape whether those coaches are given more serious consideration. Iraola and Alonso share the same representation. ‘The process is being led by Chelsea’s sporting directors, who will report their findings and recommendations to the club’s owners. Co-owner Behdad Eghbali was at the FA Cup semi-final victory over Leeds United.’

It’s claimed there are ‘other, so far unnamed, candidates’ also in the frame to take over at Stamford Bridge.

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