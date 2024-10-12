Big-money Chelsea star branded ‘the most overrated player’ in the Premier League

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been labelled “the most overrated” player in the Premier League by former Everton defender Alan Stubbs.

The Ukraine international signed for the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a huge £89m deal with the 23-year-old enduring a dismal start to his Chelsea career.

Mudryk has started just 26 times in the Premier League since joining the Blues with the Ukrainian contributed five goals and four assists in 50 league appearances.

He produced a great cross for Renato Veiga to open the scoring for Chelsea in their 4-2 Europa Conference League win over Gent before the international break as he was handed a rare start by Enzo Maresca.

But Mudryk is still not starting anywhere near as much as expected following his huge move, and former Everton defender Stubbs reckons he’s “the most overrated” player in the Premier League.

Stubbs told BestBettingSites.com: “I think the most overrated or the biggest disappointment in terms of not living up to the hype, has to be Mykhailo Mudryk.

“They snatched the player from under the noses of Arsenal, and his capture was presented as a real coup, a statement.

“He just hasn’t looked anywhere near the player that we all hoped he could be in his time at the club.

“When I watched him playing in the Champions League for Shakhtar Donetsk, I thought that he looked like a world-beater. I was really excited to see what he was going to bring to the Premier League, but it hasn’t happened for him. He has just flattered to deceive.”

Moises Caicedo has been quietly impressive for Chelsea this season but Stubbs has called out the expensive midfield duo of Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez for their performances since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Stubbs added: “I think serious questions also need to be asked about Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

“They’re both good players, but have they performed anywhere near the level that you expect from midfielders that cost over £100m? I don’t think they’ve made the impact that you’d be looking for from them for such a significant investment.

“They’re both top players, we’ve seen them do it before, but I haven’t watched them play for Chelsea and seen them dominate. That’s what you expect from players with those kinds of price tags.”

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has also previously expressed his frustration at Mudryk’s performances for the Blues.

When asked whether Mudryk has what it takes to be successful at Stamford Bridge, Johnson told Betfred: “We’re yet to see it. We’ve seen flashes of his talent and there’ve been times when he’s looked unstoppable, but we haven’t seen it often.

“At the moment, it doesn’t look like he’s cut out for the Premier League because we would have seen it by now if he was. Maybe his time is up.

“I’ve been supportive of him previously, but there’s reasons why the managers he’s had don’t trust him and when he’s had the opportunities to play, we’ve not seen enough from him.

“Chelsea bought him for a lot of money, so they’re either going to have to stick with him or take a big loss on him.”