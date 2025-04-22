Mykhaylo Mudryk has “passed” a lie detector test as he claims he “didn’t intentionally do anything wrong” after failing a drugs test earlier in the season, according to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin.

Mudryk has struggled to make the impact expected of him at the Blues after moving to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89m in January 2023, contributing five goals and four assists in 53 league appearances.

The Ukraine international was ‘provisionally suspended’ by the Football Association in mid-December after a routine urine test returned an “adverse finding”.

Chelsea issued their own statement: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

“The club will not be commenting any further.”

While Mudryk took to social media to issue his statement, he wrote: “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

But now Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Palkin insists “it’s not his fault that he tested positive” and that Mudryk has “passed” a lie detector test about the issue.

Palkin told GiveMeSport: “I have spoken to Mudryk many times since this doping issue arose. He doesn’t understand how it could have happened. He has no clue. No idea at all.

“So his lawyers organised for him to take a lie detector test, which he passed. It will form part of the evidence showing he didn’t intentionally do anything wrong.

“Mudryk has been clear, it’s not his fault that he tested positive. We now need to find out how this has happened, and who did this. His lawyers are trying to find out.

“There are still no results from the B-sample, so that remains open. Nobody knows what’s happened. I wish Mudryk all the best. He’s a top professional and a very good person. He should be protected.

“Shakhtar also has a vested interest. There are bonuses from his move to Chelsea linked to his performances. If he’s not playing, it causes problems for us because we could potentially lose €30m. So Shakhtar, Chelsea and Mudryk, we are in one boat. We all support Mudryk, and hope he is allowed to continue playing football soon.”

On how Mudryk’s transfer helped victims of the war in Ukraine, Palkin added: “Rinat Akhmetov gave €25m from the Mudryk sale to support our defence against Russia and provide aid to Ukrainians. He is in love with our club and our country. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, Mr. Akhmetov has donated over €315m, which is the largest amount among all private Ukrainian companies or individuals. Mr. Akhmetov sets the tone, and under his leadership we are all one family, and will fight until the end.”

Palkin continued: “Selling Mudryk to Chelsea was a crucial deal for us. Without the Mudryk fee, I don’t understand how we would have settled many, many, many issues.”