Murphy selects ‘best player’ at Chelsea now ‘bar none’ after Sheffield United victory

Danny Murphy insists Cole Palmer is the “best player” at Chelsea now “bar none” after watching him in their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Palmer and Jackson Martinez scored the Blues’ two goals after the break as a resilient Blades side allowed Mauricio Pochettino’s men to eventually break them down.

The victory puts Chelsea tenth in the Premier League with the Blues now upwardly mobile again after three defeats in their last four league matches.

Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer transfer window for £40m and has been one of the bright sparks in a largely disappointing season.

And former Liverpool midfielder Murphy thinks the 21-year-old is already the Blues’ best player after watching them beat Sheff United.

Murphy said on Match of the Day: “Brilliant little tweak, game management, game intelligence, whatever you want to call it.

“First half, Palmer played as a No.10 in behind one striker, which was Jackson, he had Sterling and Mudryk wide, he found himself in good positions but Sheffield United were really, really disciplined in their defending.

“They condensed the middle of the pitch, obviously, when you know his talent is there and they made it really difficult to get the ball into him in dangerous areas.

“Of course, Poch being a good manager, he sees they’re not getting the ball into him enough, he’s not influencing the game as much as he can. Jackson and Sterling go high up the pitch and that creates a space [for Palmer], when you’ve got two ahead of you rather than one it’s easier.

“The more the game went on and it got stretched the more confident he became. Every good move and every goal Chelsea had he was involved in.

“You know what it is… it’s his total belief in himself when he’s on the ball, ‘I’ll make it happen, I’ll impact the game, I’ll be the one who dictates for us when we attack and when we slow it down’.

“This belief he has in himself, I know he’s worked with Pep [Guardiola], obviously he’s got this wonderful talent but it’s about end product, he keeps producing in the final third.

“Do you know what, I’ll go as far as to say it, he’s their best player now, bar none. Their best player, their best talent and their most productive.”