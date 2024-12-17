Mudryk in ‘complete shock’ as FA provisionally suspend Chelsea star amid ‘four-year ban’ claim

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been ‘provisionally suspended’ by the Football Association after Chelsea confirmed there had been an ‘adverse finding in a routine urine test’.

The Ukraine international signed for the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a huge £89m deal with the 23-year-old enduring a dismal start to his Chelsea career.

Chelsea winger Mudryk has started just 26 times in the Premier League since joining the Blues with the Ukrainian contributing five goals and four assists in 53 league appearances.

It has been a disappointing start to life as a Chelsea player and the latest news casts another shadow over his time at Stamford Bridge after reports emerged on Tuesday morning claiming the Ukraine international ‘has tested positive for a banned substance in his recent doping test (A-sample)’.

The report added that Chelsea winger Mudryk ‘could face a suspension of up to four years’ if his ‘B-sample also tests positive’.

In response to the reports, Chelsea issued their own statement: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

“The club will not be commenting any further.”

While Mudryk took to social media to issue his statement, he wrote: “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

And now Sky Sports claim that Mudryk has been ‘provisionally suspended’ by the FA after Chelsea confirmed the reports of a failed test.

Shakhtar Donetsk chief Sergiy Palkin recently told Chelsea and Enzo Maresca that their use of the winger was the reason for his disappointing time at Stamford Bridge.

Palkin told Goal: “You don’t need a Ferrari if you don’t know how to drive it.

“A normal car will do. If you buy a Ferrari, you should think about how to handle it. That’s my opinion on Mudryk at Chelsea.

“I am sure that he will show his qualities when he gets the chance. He is an absolute difference maker.

“[That can] be seen in his appearances for the Ukrainian national team. There are very few players in this category.”