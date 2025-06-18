Chelsea have been told to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, the "closest" to John Terry in football at the moment

Chelsea have been told they “need to consider” signing the “closest” defender to John Terry at the moment, as one of two centre-backs recommended to the Blues.

Chelsea have signed a number of centre-backs as they try to find the right option for their system of late. Their first-team squad currently contains eight central defenders.

Academy graduates Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are joined by Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as young players who have been signed fairly reently: Aaron Anselmino and Renato Veiga.

Yet with them expected to improve upon their squad again this summer, pundit Pat Nevin has suggested a pair of quality Premier League centre-backs.

He told Spin Genie: “I’ve said before that centre-backs don’t come into their own until they turn 24, 25 or 26. Levi Colwill is 22 and has everything you want in a defender. Chelsea must stick with him in their current model.

“Someone like Marc Guehi is coming into his prime at 24. Would I like to see him partnered with Colwill? Oh yes, definitely. I would love to see that.

“I’ve been saying for quite a while that Dean Huijsen is one of the best defenders in the world and, if I were Chelsea, he would have been the one I would have gone for. I thought he could replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, so I was surprised to see him end up at Real Madrid.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal taking ‘concrete steps’ to hijack Chelsea for star forward who’s now ‘priority’ signing

👉 ‘Should’ve bought him’ – Arsenal told they made striker mistake as rivals reap the rewards

👉 Man City leapfrog Chelsea in biggest summer spenders list but quadruple splurge still cheaper than Wirtz

“The other defender Chelsea need to consider signing, and I don’t want it to happen, is Jarrad Branthwaite. He’s young, but acts way beyond his years, and is growing into something special.

“Out of all the current defenders out there at the moment, I think he’s the closest there is to John Terry when it comes to leadership and his style of play. My Evertonian hat hopes it will not happen though.”

Everton have as yet done a good job of keeping Branthwaite at the club. He was believed to be open to joining Manchester United when they lodged a couple of bids for him last summer, but the highest of them only totalled £50million, so they were rejected.

Under David Moyes, the Toffees have had a resurgence, so whether the defender still wants to leave is unclear. In any case, both Branthwaite and Guehi certainly seem good options for Chelsea if they can sign either of them.

READ MORE: Chelsea new boy and Cole Palmer will link up ‘very well’ as pundit hails ‘combinations’ already