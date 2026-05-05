Jamie Carragher feels Chelsea could “never fall out of love” with a prospective boss from another Premier League club, as he detailed “real dislike” for many connected with the Blues.

Chelsea have gotten rid of both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior as manager this season. They’ll persist with Calum McFarlane as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

There will be multiple options in the sights at Stamford Bridge, but Carragher feels one will get fans back on side better than others.

He told Sky Sports: “When you see someone like [Andoni] Iraola, I don’t think you could ever fall out of love with his team if you were a supporter. You understand what I mean?

“They always run. There’s always that running element. They will lose games. They will maybe pick up injuries because of the style of play.

“I would probably like to see it in a bigger job and how he adapts. It would be a lot more difficult with more games and probably would be a bit more injuries, a bit like Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool when Liverpool picked up injuries.

“I almost feel like Chelsea supporters need to fall back in love with the club again. Right now, I don’t feel like there’s any real feeling, there’s a real dislike for the people running the club but the people playing for the club as well.”

Spanish boss Iraola is going to be available in the summer, having decided this will be his last season in charge of Bournemouth.

Carragher also spoke on some other potential candidates, detailing the redeeming qualities of two former Chelsea players.

He said: “You can probably rule out [Jose Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte]. They’ve all managed Chelsea before, so I don’t see that. I also don’t see [Oliver] Glasner, because of the back three.

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“We’ve had this conversation before. I don’t see Xabi Alonso there, because of his link as a Liverpool player and Chelsea being a big rival at the time. I might be wrong on that but I think if he was coming to the Premier League, it would be Liverpool.

“[Cesc] Fabregas does look like right now one of the new hot things in football doing really well. Filipe Luis is doing really well, obviously had a spell at Chelsea as a player.”

Fabregas is on the quest to get Como into the Champions League for the first time, with three points separating the club from that achievement, and three games to go this season.

Meanwhile, Filipe Luis left Flamengo in March, where he had scooped multiple pieces of silverware with the Brazilian club.

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