Neville slams Chelsea star Palmer for ‘being played’ by Guardiola after Man City defeat

Gary Neville has claimed that Chelsea star Cole Palmer was “being played” by Man City boss Pep Guardiola after the Blues lost 3-1 to the Citizens on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead after only three minutes as Noni Madueke capitalised on a mistake from Man City debutant Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola’s side equalised before half-time through Josko Gvardiol before Erling Haaland and Phil Foden’s second-half goals saw Man City grab all three points at the Etihad Stadium.

The result saw the Citizens move above Chelsea in the Premier League table with Guardiola’s men moving into the top four after four wins in their last five matches.

Chelsea attacker Palmer left Man City for Stamford Bridge in 2023 for around £40m and has been sensational for the Blues, contributing 36 goals and 17 assists in 56 Premier League appearances since joining.

Palmer had a word with Guardiola on the pitch after the match on Saturday but Man Utd legend Neville claimed that the Chelsea star “didn’t do enough” in the second half and that he was “being played” by his old Man City boss.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Man City 3-1 Chelsea: Poor Khusanov and ultimately Poor Chelsea

👉 Arsenal ‘picked over Man Utd, Chelsea’ with Arteta ‘closing in’ on top target amid ‘good news’ update

👉 Chelsea ‘raise offer’ for Man Utd star as ‘blockbuster betrayal’ edges closer to completion

Neville told Sky Sports: “I want to say something about Cole Palmer, he was talking to Pep Guardiola on the pitch right at the end of the game and he was smiling with him, Pep Guardiola does that.

“Cole, you’re being played, you’re being played here, you didn’t do enough out on that pitch in the second half.

“He’s an amazing player, absolutely brilliant, but you know something, those Chelsea fans that travelled today, the 3,000 or 4,000 in that far corner wanted better than that, they don’t really want to see you conversing with your opposition manager and smiling at the end of the game.

“I’m not being old school here, but there’s something about that.

“I thought Pep Guardiola’s playing you here, I know he’s had him, but he didn’t play him here and he sold him.

“Having a conversation inside I’m not against that, obviously he’s played for the manager. But I just felt at the end there’s something about it I didn’t feel was right from a Cole Palmer perspective.

“I know why Pep Guardiola’s done it, that’s what Pep Guardiola does, but if I’d lost 3-1 away from home and had been as disappointed as I am and Cole Palmer, I expected more from him in the second half.”