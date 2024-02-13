Neville blasts three Chelsea players as ‘hopeless’ Blues beat Palace: ‘It drives me crazy’

Gary Neville has hit out at three Chelsea players for their role in Crystal Palace’s only goal of the game as the Blues won 3-1 on Monday night.

Roy Hodgson’s depleted hosts – who were missing Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to injury – took the lead in the 30th minute through a Jefferson Lerma screamer.

Palace took that advantage into the half-time interval before a brace from Conor Gallagher and a last-gasp third from Enzo Fernandez secured all three points for Chelsea.

The Blues were very poor in the first half and former Manchester United defender Neville was unhappy at Thiago Silva, Noni Madueke and Moises Caicedo over Palace’s goal.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “It’s a strange clearance from Thiago Silva.

“Noni Madueke is scruffy on the ball and Moises Caicedo can’t keep hold of it. You’re thinking have a crack and by heck, he does.”

After Chelsea failed to have a single shot on target in the first half, Neville added: “Chelsea are taking a million touches on the ball and then going backwards. It feels unnatural. Get some tempo in your play. Palace are not going to try to press.

“Crystal Palace are just starting to work out that this Chelsea team are pretty average. They’re so slow. It drives me crazy. Palace have grown through the hopelessness of Chelsea. “I know they’ve spent a few quid but they’re not doing anything. They’re just passing the ball to each other and think they’re doing OK.”

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino felt there was still plenty of room for improvement from his side but praised Gallagher for his contribution.

Pochettino said: “I think he (Gallagher) is a player that shows great commitment to the team, always tries to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations.

“It is priceless to have a player like him. I’m so happy for him and so happy for the team, it’s a victory, we needed the three points.

“I think if you ask me if I am really happy about the performance, I’m 50-50, because we cannot approach the game and start the game the way that we started.

“That is the consistency we need to build. We need to be more consistent, we need to start the game in a different way.

“But I’m very pleased in the end because we have the three points, and now we have to prepare for Manchester City, that is going to be a good test for us, before the final. I think we are going to prepare in a very good way.”