Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at a Chelsea star after he was “bloody frustrating” to watch against Manchester City on Sunday.

It has been an eventful few days at Chelsea. The club parted ways with former head coach Enzo Maresca on Thursday morning following a dire run of form and his fallout with club chiefs over an alleged lack of support.

U21 coach Calum McFarlane stepped up to replace Maresca for Sunday’s match against Man City, with the interim boss getting a response from his players at the Etihad.

Man City were far from their best, but Chelsea did well to keep in the game and earned a valuable 1-1 draw as Enzo Fernandez’s late equaliser cancelled out Tijjani Reijnders’ opener.

On another day, Chelsea could have beaten Man City, but they were somewhat wasteful as winger Pedro Neto was among those to struggle.

Neto is generally having a strong season, but Neville has explained why he thinks he is “never going to be an Eden Hazard”.

“The big question was whether Chelsea had a goal in them and where was that bite going to come from?” Neville said on Sky Sports.

READ: Arsenal emerge winners from day of draws as Chelsea capitalise on ‘sleepwalking’ Man City



“I said in the first-half that they’re a nice team. Pedro Neto, you said at the end that he was getting further into the match and he was bright. But he bloody frustrated me like you won’t believe.

“He’s a smidgen away from being an Eden Hazard but he’s never going to be an Eden Hazard because he hasn’t got that killer instinct. Hazard had that beautiful glide about him but he was also a killer and you’ve got to be a killer in those situations and Neto isn’t that.

“It was really frustrating in the second half but Chelsea got the equaliser late on. Man City got what they deserved in the end for not killing the game off.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea make ‘surprise move’ for Prem boss as Liam Rosenior ‘asks’ for one transfer

* Carragher, Neville give verdict with Rosenior ‘expected to become’ Chelsea manager

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Liverpool jump back above Manchester United

He continued: “Chelsea deserved a point, in a way, because of how they reacted, but they should have been killed off. The Man City players will need picking up because that was a bad one.

“You don’t want to be six points behind [in the Premier League title race], that gap can be retrieved because there’s a long way to go but that will hurt Man City and Pep Guardiola.

“It’s a good moment for Chelsea and Calum McFarlane, it’s a good end to the week for them.”

Current Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is set to replace Maresca at Stamford Bridge, with the Englishman praised by Wayne Rooney.

Rosenior worked under Rooney at Derby County, with the pundit full of praise for his former colleague, who is “as good a coach” as he’s worked with.

“He’s taken chances, and hopefully that pays off because I think Liam is as good a coach as I’ve ever worked with,” Rooney said on the BBC’s Wayne Rooney Show.

“His detail, how he approaches the day-to-day, he’s as good as I’ve worked with.”

He added: “Liam was so important for me. He was incredible in his coaching ability. I was more of the manager and dealing with players and everything.

“So I learned a lot from him from that point of view and then I think he’s done a great job as a whole.”