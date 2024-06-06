Revealed: The six Premier League clubs who ‘must all sell’ players in next 24 days ‘to avoid PSR breaches’

The six clubs who are worried about breaking PSR rules.

Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City must all sell players before June 30 to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), according to reports.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules currently allow clubs to lose a maximum £105m over a three-year period or face sanctions, which include points deductions for serious breaches.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were both deducted points this season for breaching the rules and now there are six Premier League clubs under pressure to sell some players before June 30 to avoid falling foul of the rules.

Sky Sports have revealed the six clubs in trouble with June becoming a ‘proxy deadline day for clubs needing to get their finances in order’.

‘Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester are all under the pressure of losing a key asset or two, Sky Sports News understands, before the change over into the new financial year. ‘Each club’s magic number remains closely a guarded secret, but the situations they find themselves in is leading towards a mini transfer deadline day of its own on June 30.

‘The transfer window opens just 16 days before that on June 14 – the starting date of Euro 2024 – and although clubs want to avoid disrupting the tournament by brokering deals for competing players, some interruption looks inevitable. ‘June 30 has become that proxy deadline day for clubs needing to get their finances in order because if they are found to have breached those spending regulations they may be liable for sanctions, including points deductions.’

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is one player the west Londoners are reportedly potentially looking to sell to balance the books and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest on the England international’s future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “At the moment, the Conor Gallagher situation has gone completely quiet because he is still really focused on Chelsea. Conor is not desperate to leave Chelsea. He loves the club so he would be more than happy to stay and fight for them as he’s always, always showing.

“But at the same time, there is interest from Aston Villa and there is interest from Tottenham. They already wanted Conor Gallagher one year ago and were considering him as a top target, but then Chelsea decided against selling him last summer.

“Now the situation is really open again around Conor Gallagher because Villa’s interest is total. Chelsea’s position is clear. They want more than £50m for Conor because they see him as a really important player.

“That’s why we have to see if these clubs will really start talks around that amount of money, and it makes life difficult for other clubs, for example, Atlético Madrid.

“They appreciate the player, but I don’t see Atlético Madrid paying a €60m fee for a midfielder unless something crazy happens in terms of outgoings or Financial Fair Play.

“So, this is the current situation around the player, for sure, one to watch in this summer transfer window.”