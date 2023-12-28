Chelsea and Newcastle both linked with January move for Real Madrid star

Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle United are both believed to be interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea and Newcastle are currently both without their respective first-choice goalkeepers – Robert Sanchez and Nick Pope – due to injuries.

Spanish outlet Don Diario have claimed Chelsea could be willing to offer summer arrival Sanchez to Real Madrid in a part-exchange deal for Lenin.

Real Madrid news website Defensa Central have reported that Newcastle are also keen on a move for the Ukraine international goalkeeper.

Lunin has appeared nine times for Real Madrid across all competitions this season – including seven starts in La Liga – and has earned praise from observers for his displays.

The 24-year-old has rarely played, though, when Kepa Arrizabalaga has been available – with most of his opportunities coming either before the Spaniard arrived or while he was out injured.

Thibaut Courtois, who has not played this season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, will almost certainly reclaim his spot as Real Madrid’s No 1 goalkeeper when he returns.

Chelsea allowed two first team goalkeepers to depart in the summer transfer window, with Edouard Mendy moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Alhi and Arrizabalaga joining Real Madrid on loan.

The Blues brought in Brighton’s Sanchez to be their new No 1, while Serbian shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic also arrived from MLS outfit New England Revolution.

Sanchez, who has been capped twice by Spain, started 19 straight games in all competitions between August and December, but has not played since a 2-0 defeat at Everton earlier this month due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old was not entirely convincing during his run in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, leading to some calls for Chelsea to sign another goalkeeper in January.

Newcastle, meanwhile, lost established goalkeeper and key man Nick Pope to a dislocated shoulder late in a 1-0 win against Manchester United at the start of December.

The 31-year-old England international, who joined the Magpies from Burnley in the 2022 summer window, is expected to be out until April after undergoing surgery.

Martin Dubravka has started the seven games since Pope’s injury, but has not been overly impressive and has conceded fourteen times during a tough spell for Eddie Howe’s team.

