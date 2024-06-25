Chelsea, Newcastle snubbed by Olise for two ‘key reasons’ with Bayern ‘to complete’ £50m transfer

According to reports, Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise decided to snub interest from Premier League pair Chelsea and Newcastle United for two reasons.

Injuries impacted Olise during the 2023/24 campaign as he was restricted to 19 Premier League appearances.

Despite this, the Frenchman ended the season superbly as he grabbed ten goals and six assists in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is a long-term Chelsea target and they pursued him during last year’s summer transfer window. A deal looked likely at one stage but he committed his future to Crystal Palace by penning a new contract.

His latest deal runs until 2027 but an exit was always likely this summer as there is a release clause in his contract.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have been the sides most interested in signing Olise this summer and the Bundesliga giants have won the race to sign him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday morning that Bayern Munich are preparing “to complete” the Olise deal.

Romano said: “Bayern are prepared to start a formal process to complete the Michael Olise deal.

“Crystal Palace are already informed about payment of the release clause, it will be £45m plus £5m add-ons. Olise will sign until June 2029, it’s all agreed.”

According to a report from The Telegraph, Olise opted to snub interest from Premier League clubs and join Bayern Munich because of ‘the pull of Champions League football and the prospect of working with Vincent Kompany’.

‘Olise made it clear last week that a move to Bayern would be his preference this summer, and the German giants are now expected to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace in the coming days. ‘Manchester United and Chelsea also had strong interest in Olise but Telegraph Sport understands the 22-year-old’s mind was made up after early conversations with Kompany, Bayern’s new head coach, and the club’s executives. ‘Olise’s decision was not a financial one, with his rapport with Kompany and Bayern’s history of success proving to be key reasons for his imminent switch to the Bundesliga. The German club feel confident that they have demonstrated to Olise why Bayern will be the best place for his career. ‘Kompany is understood to have reached an understanding with Olise over his vision for the team and the playing style he wants to impose at Bayern.’

