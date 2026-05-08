Chelsea ‘could use Nicolas Jackson’ to sign £80m ‘frightening’ winger

Chelsea could use Nicolas Jackson to strike a deal with Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon, according to a German journalist.

Jackson is on his way back to Chelsea, with Bayern Munich deciding against making his loan deal permanent.

The Senegal international striker joined Bayern on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2025.

Jackson has scored 10 goals and given four assists in 32 matches in all competitions for Bayern this season.

It is hard to envisage Chelsea having a place for Jackson in their squad next season, and, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the London club’s owners, BlueCo, could use him to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

Chelsea are among the clubs that are keen on Gordon, who is valued at £80million by his club Newcastle.

READ: Liverpool v Chelsea: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Bayern are actively pursuing a deal for Gordon, but, according to Falk, Barcelona are unlikely to be able to fund a move for the 25-year-old England international winger, whose “pace is frightening”, according to former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024.

Chelsea could use Nicolas Jackson to sign Anthony Gordon

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It could be true that Barcelona would like to sign Anthony Gordon.

“The agents are making a lot of calls, a lot of meetings, around Europe.

“There was a meeting with Chelsea, contact with Liverpool, contact with Arsenal… they’re allowed to do that, as they know Newcastle need the money this summer to keep on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

“Barcelona were offered the player, but they can’t afford the kind of transfer fee we’ve been talking about.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United still obviously aren’t signing Cole Palmer

“Bayern, on the other hand, could pay this if they wish to.

“So it’s getting interesting to see who’s joining the poker table.

“I’m personally more afraid of Chelsea, as they have the resources to make a deal happen.

“Not to mention, they could use Nicolas Jackson as a makeweight in a potential swap deal (and we know Newcastle are interested in the Senegal international).

“But, I think Bayern Munich still have a good chance to get this deal done, as they were very early on the market for Gordon.

“They can also rely on fellow England international Harry Kane to tell the 25-year-old just how good life in Munich is!”

Falk has also reported that Bayern have offered a deal to Gordon.

The journalist added: “It is TRUE: Bayern have offered Anthony Gordon a five-year contract pending an agreement on a transfer fee with Newcastle.

“In Germany, it’s not possible to give players more than five years on a deal (like you can freely do in the Premier League).

“Bayern Munich know they’ll have to pay a really big transfer fee for Anthony Gordon, so it’s best to spread it over the course of a long-term contract.

“So, this is what they’re offering Gordon, and also to ensure that they would be able to keep hold of the Englishman for the foreseeable future.”

READ NEXT: An XI of Chelsea players sold by BlueCo who’d beat current shambles