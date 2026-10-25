Chelsea sensation stunned by Xabi Alonso treatment with crunch talks coming

Estevao is concerned about his lack of game time under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, and he could push for a January move away from Stamford Bridge if the situation does not improve, a report has revealed.

Chelsea beat Real Madrid, Barcelona and a host of other top clubs to Estevao’s capture in May 2024 when they agreed an initial £29million deal for him. The transfer has the potential to rise to £51m through add-ons, while Estevao remained with Palmeiras before officially joining Chelsea in August 2025.

The right winger’s debut campaign in west London was affected by injuries, yet he still had an exciting season, putting in a series of thrilling cameos off the bench.

Estevao ended the campaign with eight goals and four assists in 36 games across all competitions.

However, this season is proving to be far more frustrating for the Brazilian. Alonso prefers to use wing-backs to wingers, a role which does not suit Estevao all that well.

Due to this new system, Estevao has had to rely on late substitute appearances for minutes in the Premier League.

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Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that he is ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ with his situation under Alonso and is ‘shocked’ by his lack of minutes.

Estevao is ‘increasingly concerned’ about his game time, especially after fellow 19-year-old Geovany Quenda started ahead of him during the 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The report states: ‘Sources indicate that the turn of the year could prove an important point in assessing his future.

‘If his involvement has not improved by then, Estevao’s situation is likely to require further discussion, with the player keen to see a clearer pathway towards regular first-team football.’

Estevao and his camp will ‘revisit’ his situation in January if he is still warming the bench in most matches.

One solution Estevao and his agents could push for is a January transfer that will guarantee him more starts, though Chelsea ‘have no plans’ to let him leave.

‘The club remain committed to his long-term development and believe he can become an important player in the years ahead,’ TEAMtalk write.

‘No security’ for Estevao at Chelsea – Pat Nevin

But Chelsea chiefs will struggle to keep the forward happy if he continues to be left out of the starting lineup. Estevao knows he needs regular starts to continue his development and reach his top-class potential.

Earlier this month, former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin said: “I love Estevao to bits. I think he’s absolutely fantastic.

“He’s going to be a great, great player, but not at Chelsea. I’ve just never seen it as a good fit.

“He’s not the right type for the club Chelsea are. There’s no security for any player in that position.

“They can’t give him time. They’re not a club that can slowly but surely build a player and bring him in.”

Nevin also suggested Everton should try to sign Estevao to replace Iliman Ndiaye, though the pundit did admit the Toffees would struggle to afford him.

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