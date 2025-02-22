Paul Merson has warned Chelsea that Cole Palmer wants something bigger than they may be able to offer, with the Blues star “top drawer” and eager to play at the best level.

Palmer has gone from strength to strength at Chelsea. His full potential was not known at Manchester City, as he hardly started, but 40 direct goal contributions in his first Blues season showed him to be an elite talent.

The attacking-midfielder has 14 goals and six assists to his name this term, but while missing out on Champions League football last season was accepted because they were back on the up, it’s felt he may expect them to be there for next term.

That’s not a given, though, with Chelsea currently sixth in the Premier League. If a place in the elite European competition is not secured, Merson feels the Blues may have to face some hard truths in regards to Palmer’s future.

“With all these big squads they’ve got, and they’ve put people on seven [or] eight-year contracts, I don’t know how this is all going to pan out,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“If they finished outside the Champions League this year Palmer will want to being playing Champions League football.

“He’s getting to the stage where, you know, the lad’s top drawer, so he’ll want to be playing Champions League, watching Champions League. Watch this space if they don’t get into the top five.”

There is, in fact, a reported clause which could see Chelsea forced to sell Palmer in the event that they don’t secure Champions League football.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed this week that there is a clause in Palmer’s contract which would mean they’d be forced to consider offers for him.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉Hoddle tells Maresca to ‘cut out the noise’ amid Chelsea co-owner’s ‘100% claim’ over future

👉Chelsea have transfer edge over ‘absolute gem’ wanted by Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool

👉Nine Chelsea players Enzo Maresca should look to upgrade this summer

It is not clear, though, if there is a definitive price they’d have to sell for, or if clubs would have to bid against one another for Palmer’s signature.

READ MORE: Chelsea defender tipped to replace Liverpool man as ‘best in the league’ – Gallas