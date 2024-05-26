Chelsea have held ‘mutiple meetings’ with Brentford boss Thomas Frank over him becoming their next manager as rumours over who the ‘mystery’ high profile fourth contender is continue.

Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday amid concerns from Todd Boehly and the Clearlake owners that he was not buying into the structure of the club.

The Blues are keen to secure a deal for a new manager as soon as possible and it was reported on Thursday that they had drawn up a four man shortlist, headed by Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and inlcuding Leicester’s Enzo Maresca and Frank, along with a mystery high profile fourth candidate.

Reports have claimed that McKenna is their top target, though it was reported on Friday that the 38-year-old will ‘wait on No.1 choice Man Utd before making his decision’.

‘Multiple meetings’ with Thomas Frank

He may well be waiting a while after Erik ten Hag secured his second trophy in two seasons as Manchester United manager, and may not be sacked after all, but Chelsea have held talks with Maresca in any case, and Bild journalist Christian Falk has now confirmed that they’ve also ‘held multiple talks’ with Frank over the position.

Transger expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Chelsea had discussed the prospect of appointing Frank internally, mentioning the relationship they have with Brentford after poaching their set-piece coach, Bernardo Cueva.

The ‘mystery’ candidate is…

Chelsea will also presumably be holding talks with Roberto De Zerbi, after Sky Sports confirmed that the Italian – who left Brighton at the end of the season – is the fourth contender on the Blues’ shortlist.

It’s thought Brighton would still be due around £5m in compensation for De Zerbi, though that’s significantly cheaper than the £15m Chelsea would need to pay if he were still employed by the Seagulls.

De Zerbi would perhaps represent the highest profile appointment having been linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United this season, though Chelsea may well be put off by what is considered in football to be his challenging character.