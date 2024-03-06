Chelsea: £43m La Liga star on Boehly’s ‘radar’ with duo under threat as Blues look to raise £100m

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is reportedly on the ‘radar’ of Premier League club Chelsea, who are ‘prioritising’ a striker in the summer.

A host of strikers are being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen believed to be the Blues’ number-one target.

No European football could hinder Chelsea’s summer

Although Chelsea were able to spend over £400million last summer without having European football to offer, they are surely going to struggle to land their top targets at the end of the season if they fail to land a spot in the Europa Conference League, at the very least.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently 11th in the Premier League and could have earned a route into the aforementioned continental competition had they won the Carabao Cup final, a game they lost in extra-time to Liverpool.

Osimhen is a player who has to be playing in the Champions League, but could be convinced to join Chelsea if the finances are right.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on signing the Napoli talisman, who reportedly has a £112million release clause.

Another player with a release clause that Chelsea are believed to be looking at is Bilbao winger Williams, who can be snapped up for £43m.

The Spanish international has been excellent this season and usually operates on the left wing, where Pochettino already has Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk, although the latter has been playing as a No. 10 in recent weeks.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Nico Williams could rely on player sales

According to The Telegraph, Williams ‘is on Chelsea’s radar’ with plans for the summer transfer window being ‘drawn up’.

While there is strong interest in the 21-year-old, it is noted that the Blues’ ‘priority’ is to buy a striker, with Osimhen and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko ‘among their top targets’.

A move for Williams – who Pochettino’s side ‘have been impressed by the progress of’ – could rely on ‘how successfully Chelsea create funds by selling players’, however.

This is due to the hefty price they will have to pay to land a new No. 9, with Williams’ wage demands expected to be ‘expensive’.

He currently earns ‘well over £100,000 a week after tax in Spain’, which means he would be one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

Williams ended speculation over his future in December by penning a new contract until 2027. Interestingly, his release clause stayed at £43m.

It is noted that the arrival of the Spanish international could ‘place question marks’ over the futures of Mudryk and Sterling, who ‘both remain committed to Chelsea’.

Sterling rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia last summer and there is a belief that another offer could be around the corner, although the England winger was not keen on a move before and ‘there is no indication’ that has changed.

Chelsea could push Sterling and/or Mudryk – who has been linked with Arsenal – out of the door should they wish to raise the funds.

The report adds that the Blues’ rivals believe they have to raise £100m by the end of June if they want to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, ‘a figure the club refutes’.

