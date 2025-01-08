According to reports, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has ‘responded’ to interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea after an ‘offer’ was submitted.

Guehi was one of the standout performers at the summer’s European Championships as he helped England reach the final of the tournament.

The talented defender – who progressed through the ranks at Chelsea before being sold to Palace for £18m in 2021 – had already established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and he attracted interest in the summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool are understood to be scouring the market for a new centre-back and Guehi’s name has been mentioned, but Newcastle led the race to sign him in the summer.

The Magpies made Guehi their top target, but they failed to get a deal over the line after having several bids rejected.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd bottom of next move likelihood ranking including Chelsea, PSG



This has opened the door for Premier League rivals to sign Guehi and it’s emerged that Chelsea have stepped up their interest in their former academy product at the start of this month.

Earlier this week, a report from The Sun claimed Chelsea have already made a ‘cheeky offer’ which ‘fell way below expectations’.

A source for the site added: “Their offer was a long way off being a fair price.

“It was silly really and they need to offer more to even have a hope of getting a deal done.”

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Guehi has ‘responded’ after Chelsea ‘opened talks’ with Crystal Palace over signing him this month.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Two reasons for Mainoo transfer revealed with fee and Amorim’s two ‘untouchable’ stars

👉 John Obi Mikel claims Chelsea need one signing to challenge for the Premier League title

👉 Aubameyang reveals ‘very disrespectful’ Chelsea manager ‘p**sed me off’ in ‘messy’ 22/23 season

The report explains:

‘Chelsea have opened preliminary talks to re-sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The centre-back, 24, is the number one priority for the Blues this month as they work on strengthening their defence. ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Guehi is “keen” to rejoin Chelsea – three and a half years after he was sold to Crystal Palace for a fee of £18million. ‘Enzo Maresca’s side have been hit by injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile in recent weeks and the double blow looks set to force them into the market in the January transfer window. ‘Chelsea have already recalled teenager Aarón Anselmino from his Boca Juniors loan but look set to move for further reinforcements.’

Under Maresca, Chelsea surpassed expectations at the start of this season but have slumped in recent weeks. They are tenth in the Premier League form table after only picking up eight points in their previous six matches.