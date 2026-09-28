Chelsea now battling four Prem rivals for Lamine Camara as January transfer tussle explodes

Chelsea have retained their interest in Monaco star Lamine Camara after his deadline-day move to Stamford Bridge collapsed, although it’s now being reported that four other Premier League clubs are keen on recruiting him in January.

The Senegal international was on the verge of joining the Blues on deadline day before Monaco pulled the plug on the deal, despite an agreement having been reached over a move.

In the aftermath of that transfer collapse, the French side’s chief executive was quick to explain why the move failed and insisted he was not trying to start a war with the Premier League giants.

Camara subsequently returned to Monaco and has been in outstanding form to start the new season, with his impressive performances since the collapse of the transfer only strengthening his position.

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And now our friends over at TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea have ‘watched every moment of Camara’s football since his return to Monaco’ as they ‘continue to assess the possibility of revisiting their interest’, with sources adamant they are ‘still very much on his trail’ and ‘eager to sign the player despite claims the relationship with Monaco has broken down entirely’.

However, the TT report adds that is ‘not the case’ and that a ‘January move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out’.

Chelsea, however, are not alone in keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, with ‘Liverpool now among five Premier League sides also having monitored his displays at Monaco’.

Chelsea in five-way battle to snap up Camara

Liverpool’s interest comes as little surprise given their long-term admiration for the talented midfielder, with Camara having already been on their radar before the latest developments.

The TEAMtalk report adds that ‘Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs after seeing a bid for Camara rejected’, while Brighton and Newcastle United have also been monitoring the Senegal star’s situation’.

The growing interest means Camara is once again emerging as one of the players to watch ahead of the winter window.

The report also states that the midfielder is ‘keen on a move in January’ following the ‘disappointment of his proposed switch to Chelsea falling through on deadline day’.

Indeed, he has ‘already spoken out on that disappointment‘, dropping a big hint at where he sees himself playing next.

However, the key question will be whether Monaco are prepared to sanction another departure just months after deciding to keep hold of the player.

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They had initially agreed a £47m (€55m, $63m) deal to sell Camara to the Blues in the summer, before pulling the plug. Any January deal is likely to be worth more, amid reports that Liverpool have shown a willingness to pay nearer the €70m (£60m, $81m) mark.

Camara has continued to impress since returning to the Stade Louis II, and his form has ensured the interest in his services has not gone away.