Chelsea are acting quickly to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Kieran McKenna to save them from a Man Utd hijack, while one man obsesses about semantics.

‘Chelsea chaos shows era of ‘football manager’ is over’ is the headline on the Telegraph piece from Jason Burt.

Mediawatch would argue that actually, Chelsea chaos shows that Chelsea are a chaotic club, but we understand that there is a thirst for new angles, and Chelsea being batsh*t is very old news.

There’s one pretty big problem with this angle: Mauricio Pochettino was never the Chelsea manager; he was the head coach. So the exit of Pochettino shows absolutely nothing at all.

But Burt is on one so…

The age of the football manager is dead. Or dying. Certainly in the Premier League it is. Last season there were just nine from the 20 clubs who held that title; the first time the balance has shifted to the minority. The rest were called head coaches. Next season it will be even more with Liverpool replacing a manager, in Jurgen Klopp, with their first head coach in Arne Slot, and Julen Lopetegui taking over from David Moyes at West Ham United. Should Erik ten Hag leave as Manchester United manager then his successor can also expect to be given the title of head coach.

And a Chelsea head coach will be replaced by a Chelsea head coach. It’s almost like the Chelsea situation has just provided a convenient trending hook for a piece Burt wanted to write.

Those who still hanker after wanting managers will point to Chelsea making a complete mess of things with Mauricio Pochettino.

They apparently will. But they shouldn’t. Chelsea have made a complete mess of many, many appointments and dismissals. It’s Chelsea. Whether it was the appointment of a manager or a head coach is pretty much irrelevant.

Oh and those who still hanker after a world where people would stop banging on about English traditions when the rest of Europe talks of ‘trainers’ or ‘coaches’ will point to Aston Villa getting it absolutely right with the appointment of Unai Emery. And that would be head coach Unai Emery.

The difference is in the nature of the clubs, not the semantics.

Frankly speaking

Jason Burt’s Telegraph colleague Matt Law is probably the best-connected journalist in the world when it comes to Chelsea.

So you absolutely know that his piece about Chelsea’s interest in five coaches is accurate, though this line amused us, shedding a light on just how blind the Blues are to actual reality:

Chelsea will also be aware that they could face competition for some of their targets from Manchester United if they take too long. United play the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday and will not make a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future until after the match at Wembley. Should Ten Hag get the sack, then United have been credited with an interest in at least two of the managers listed as candidates for the Chelsea job: Brentford’s Frank and McKenna, who Ipswich Town are prepared to offer a new contract to.

Are Chelsea aware that they have just sacked the perfect manager for Manchester United? Apparently not.

The idea that they should act fast to stop Manchester United appointing Brentford boss Thomas Frank is ludicrous.

Almost as ludicrous as Frank being on any list of potential younger options when he is only 18 months the junior of Pochettino.

Mind you, a year at Chelsea does age you about a decade.

Sh*thousing of the day

‘Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino has agreed swift Stamford Bridge return after surprise exit’

Yes, it’s Soccer Aid. Behave yourself, Evening (no) Standard.

Man wants much better job shock

The new Chelsea coach looks likely to be Kieran McKenna and Mediawatch could not help but chuckle at this MailOnline headline:

Revealed: Kieran McKenna IS interested in succeeding Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea as Ipswich face fight to hang on to highly-rated boss… but Man United could hijack move after FA Cup final

He IS? Who would ever have predicted that the coach of newly promoted Ipswich Town would be interested in taking over one of the biggest clubs in the world?

You will be telling me Vincent Kompany IS interested in Bayern Munich next.

Mail Sport has been told that Chelsea are still being seen as desirable as they continue to make checks on candidates.

Mediawatch could have told you that; you really should have asked.

Emerging talent

As for Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United, as always we can look towards the Mirror to sh*thouse the sh*t out of that rumour:

Man Utd news: INEOS meeting with Mauricio Pochettino emerges as Red Devils plot record transfer

The ‘INEOS meeting with Mauricio Pochettino’ actually ’emerged’ in September 2022, when the Argentine spoke to Sir Jim Ratcliffe about the job at Nice. More Man Utd olds as we get it.

A hint of deception

Back to the never-knowingly-undersold Evening Standard for this one:

Mauricio Pochettino has already hinted Manchester United move is just a matter of time

Yes, he spoke back in November 2022 (which is classed as ‘already’) about the opportunities at Real Madrid and Manchester United passing him by. Oddly, the fact that he was asked about both clubs has not made it to this particular update 18 months later.