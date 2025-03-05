According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea have submitted an ‘offer’ to FC Barcelona and have ‘asked’ for the availability of two players.

At the start of this season, Chelsea were surpassing expectations under new head coach Enzo Maresca as they mounted an unexpected challenge for the Premier League title.

However, the Blues have significantly dropped off since the New Year as they are 13th in our Premier League calendar year table and Maresca is the fifth favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Chelsea are the runaway leaders of our Premier League net spend table, but they are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool.

A report in Spain claims Chelsea are already making moves ahead of the summer, as they have ‘offered up to 60 million euros (£50m) to take Fermin Lopez’ from Barcelona.

The versatile 21-year-old has five goals and five assists in his 28 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

Maresca has ‘set his sights’ on Lopez, but the attacking midfielder is considered ‘untransferable’ and ‘he’s made it clear that he does not want to leave’.

‘Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer up to 60 million euros for Fermin, a figure that reflects the importance they place on the player. ‘However, Barca are not interested in selling one of their most promising stars, and have made it clear that Fermin is nontransferable. ‘In addition, the player himself has expressed on several occasions his desire to succeed at the club of his dreams, which further complicates any possible operation.’

Another report in Spain suggests Chelsea have ‘asked’ for two other Barcelona stars as Maresca is ‘tired’ of captain Reece James and has ‘completely run out of patience’.

Jules Kounde and Marc Casado are on their radar and it’s claimed one player is more likely to join Chelsea than the other.