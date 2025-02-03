Premier League side Chelsea are lining up a deal for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, according to reports.

The Blues have had a mixed season under Enzo Maresca with Chelsea dropping off in the Premier League in recent weeks after starting well.

Despite some negativity, Chelsea could climb to fourth in the Premier League on Monday if they can beat London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion in recent years as they completely revamped their squad under Clearlake’s ownership but goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is seen as an obvious weak link to supporters.

The Spaniard has made the joint-most errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season with five and now Maresca is considering a change.

He revealed on Friday that he wasn’t sure whether Sanchez would start against West Ham on Monday or if he would give Filip Jorgensen a go instead.

When asked if he’d decided which goalkeeper he was playing agains the Hammers, Maresca replied: “Not yet. We have two or three days for the decision.

“The good thing is that any decision I take, I feel good because every time Filip has played since we started, he has done well.

“Filip or Robert, we will see but any decision will be okay.”

When asked if Jorgensen was pressuring him to start him, Maresca added: “I don’t think so because the first time I spoke with Filip in June or July, I was clear that the number one choice was Robert.

“For sure, if the number one is Robert and then because we have two good goalkeepers, we can make some different decisions.

“This doesn’t mean that Robert can make a mistake every game and is always going to play. The number one choice was Robert and we will see on Monday.”

And now it looks like Chelsea could be bringing in reinforcements in that area with German website Bild (via Fussball Transfers) claiming that the Blues are ‘prepared to pay’ €70m (£58m) for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel, who has been linked with Man Utd too.

Arsenal legend David Seaman reckons Kepa Arrizabalaga could end up back at Chelsea in the summer after impressing during his loan spell at Bournemouth.

He said on his Seaman Says podcast: “He’s come back, and he didn’t have the best of times when he first went there, but he’s showing people what he can do [at Bournemouth]. He is capable of that.

“The only thing with Sanchez is, he’s brilliant with his feet and he makes some really good saves, but he proper throws them in. His decision to come out to get the through ball from Haaland was shocking, but then, the way he tried to recover when Haaland went to chip it over him.

“Watch his dive he guesses and dives to his right. If he stands up, because he’s a big guy, and stands still and waits for the ball, he saves it. But because he’s gone early, he’s tried to do a top-hand and hasn’t got anywhere near it.”

